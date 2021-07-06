KZN Local Wins R3.2m in the Lottery, Only Spends R80 on Winning Ticket

A resident in KZN has just bagged R3.2m in lottery winnings

The anonymous player certainly won on a whip, spending a mere R80 on the winning ticket

Mzansi was definitely a little jelly but took to the comments section to wish our winner well

A KZN local has just walked away with a whopping R3.2 million in winnings after scoring big in this week's lotto. The unidentified winner was officially announced by the South African National Lottery today.

A KZN local has just won the lottery. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, the lottery retailer shared that the winning ticket had been purchased for a mere R100.

"Congratulations KWA ZULU-NATAL You have a new #LOTTOPLUS1 jackpot winner of R3,224,667.70 from the 03/07/21 draw! #Manual selection & ticket wager amount was R80," the company shared.

Social media users were in absolute awe of the incredible news. Many were just happy a winner had come out of somewhere other than Gauteng.

Check out some of the comments below:

Zonke Mhlanga said:

"Whoever you are can we be friends."

Emmah Romerio said:

"Congrats to the fellow jackpot winner,"

William Ssere said:

"Congrats to the lucky winner."

Steven Honey said:

"It's all about R80 any way I have got today winning numbers."

Yuvandre Goliath said:

"At least it's not Gauteng for a change."

Thembelani Thero Masoka said:

"I wonder when I will win the jackpot. I started playing lotto in February 2003 but never won more than 4 numbers + bonus ball. Even that 4 numbers + bonus I've only got them once."

Entrepreneur, 73, plans on sharing R30 million lotto winnings with his community

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a 73-year-old man who won the R30m Lotto jackpot says a good portion of his winnings will go towards helping his extended family as well as uplifting his community.

“I want to donate money to schools in the rural areas and in townships of Mpumalanga to afford the youth better education opportunities,” said the lucky winner.

Purchasing the winning ticket

The madala bought the winning ticket at Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand, in Mpumalanga. He spent a mere R80 on the ticket, becoming one of Mzansi's newest millionaires.

The 73-year-old, who's chosen to stay anonymous, says he’s always on the move and he was so busy that he had forgotten to check his Lotto ticket until just the other day.

“I'm over the moon. I want to enjoy my winnings with my family and close friends. My family and I have a lovely home and my wife recently purchased a new car.

“The winnings will go towards paying off all my debts and providing financial support to my extended family,” he said excitedly.

Asked what he'd do with the cash, the humble old man had this to say:

“Despite my new millionaire status, I'm not planning on making any drastic changes to my life.”

