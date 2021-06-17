Entrepreneur, 73, Plans on Sharing R30 Million Lotto Winnings With His Community

A 73-year-old entrepreneur has just become the latest member of Mzansi's millionaire's club, winning R30 million in the local lottery

The gentleman says most of the cash will go towards paying off a few debts and helping out the community

The humble old man also graciously shared that he would not allow the influx of cash to change his simple lifestyle

A 73-year-old man who won the R30m Lotto jackpot says a good portion of his winnings will go towards helping his extended family aswell as uplifting his community.

“I want to donate money to schools in the rural areas and in townships of Mpumalanga to afford the youth better education opportunities,” said the lucky winner.

Purchasing the winning ticket

The madala bought the winning ticket at Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand, in Mpumalanga. He spent a mere R80 on the ticket, becoming one of Mzansi's newest millionaires.

The 73-year-old, who's chosen to stay anonymous, says he’s always on the move and he was so busy that he had forgotten to check his Lotto ticket until just the other day.

“I'm over the moon. I want to enjoy my winnings with my family and close friends. My family and I have a lovely home and my wife recently purchased a new car.

“The winnings will go towards paying off all my debts and providing financial support to my extended family,” he said excitedly.

Asked what he'd do with the cash, the humble old man had this to say:

“Despite my new millionaire status, I'm not planning on making any drastic changes to my life.”

