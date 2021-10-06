A man from the Eastern Cape is now a multi-millionaire after winning the Powerball Plus on 14 September

Incredibly, he won the entire jackpot after purchasing two tickets with the same winning numbers

The national lottery operator revealed the amount the man spent for both tickets and said he has come forward to claim his substantial winnings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Most people dream of winning the lotto some day. But for one lucky Eastern Cape man, this dream is now a reality after bagging the entire Powerball Plus jackpot worth R11m from the draw on 14 September.

What will you do with R11 million? One PowerBall Plus winner is now faced with this excited life-changing question. Image: askhamdesign/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The new multi-millionaire, who lives in the seaside town of Port Alfred, won against some incredible odds by purchasing two tickets with the same winning numbers.

According to an article published by IOL, the national lottery operator, Ithuba, said the winner has come forward to claim his winnings and revealed that the lucky man spent R390 on both his tickets.

The winning numbers were 8, 13, 26, 36, 43, and PowerBall 5.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Entrepreneur, 73, plans on sharing R30 million Lotto winnings with his community

In another related news, Briefly News previously reported on a 73-year-old man winning the R30m Lotto jackpot says a good portion of his winnings will go towards helping his extended family aswell as uplifting his community.

“I want to donate money to schools in the rural areas and in townships of Mpumalanga to afford the youth better education opportunities,” said the lucky winner.

Purchasing the winning ticket

The madala bought the winning ticket at Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand, in Mpumalanga. He spent a mere R80 on the ticket, becoming one of Mzansi's newest millionaires.

The 73-year-old, who's chosen to stay anonymous, says he’s always on the move and he was so busy that he had forgotten to check his Lotto ticket until just the other day.

“I'm over the moon. I want to enjoy my winnings with my family and close friends. My family and I have a lovely home and my wife recently purchased a new car.

“The winnings will go towards paying off all my debts and providing financial support to my extended family,” he said excitedly.

Asked what he'd do with the cash, the humble old man had this to say:

“Despite my new millionaire status, I'm not planning on making any drastic changes to my life.”

Source: Briefly.co.za