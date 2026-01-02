Springbok back rower Jean-Luc du Preez is set to make his first appearance for Bordeaux-Bègles after months out with a knee injury

The loose forward could feature in Saturday’s Top 14 clash against Racing 92 or be ready for the upcoming Champions Cup matches

Du Preez aims to reignite his international career and catch the attention of Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus in 2026

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Springbok forward who suffered a knee injury during the 2025 Rugby Championship is set to make a sensational return to action this weekend.

Jean -Luc du Preez during the Qatar Airways Cup match between South Africa and Barbarians FC. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Jean-Luc du Preez sustained the injury in September, keeping him sidelined for several months. His debut for French club Bordeaux-Bègles had been delayed by the setback, but he has now fully recovered and is poised to make his first appearance since his move from Sale Sharks.

Du Preez is in line to feature in Saturday’s Top 14 clash against Racing 92. Should he miss this weekend’s game, he is expected to be ready for the upcoming Investec Champions Cup fixtures against Northampton Saints and Bristol Bears.

Back rower eyes Springboks comeback

The back rower will be hoping to make an immediate impact at Bordeaux, boosting his chances of returning to the Springboks squad in 2026. He was part of the team that faced the Wallabies during the 2025 Rugby Championship but missed subsequent matches due to illness and injury, including the Eden Park clash against the All Blacks.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Du Preez, who last featured in a non-cap game against the Barbarians, was set for his first official Test start in seven years before being struck by the setback.

His last international capped appearance came in 2023 during a Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Argentina. Currently sitting on 14 caps, he aims to add to that tally when the Springboks resume the Nations Championship Series in July 2026. He missed the five Tests against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales in November.

Eager to leave his recent injury woes behind, du Preez will look to make his mark with Bordeaux. Strong performances at Sale reignited his international prospects, and joining the reigning Investec Champions Cup champions provides him with a fresh platform to showcase his talent and catch the eye of coach Rassie Erasmus once again.

Du Preez earned his first Test cap for the Springboks in November 2016, coming off the bench against Wales in Cardiff. That marked the start of his international career, having previously represented South Africa ‘A’ and South Africa XV in non‑cap matches earlier that season.

Du Preez featured in the 2017 Rugby Championship squad, where he played in all five matches, scoring tries against Argentina and New Zealand.

Sibusiso Nkosi and Jean-Luc du Preez for the Springboks celebrate during the 2018 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and England. Image: Lee Warren

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth on his WWE dream

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has opened up about his childhood dream of becoming a professional WWE wrestler in his new book, Unlocked, published on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

The most-capped Springbok also addressed the 2019 Langebaan incident, in which he was accused of making racist slurs, allegations which he denies in the book.

Source: Briefly News