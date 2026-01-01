Bafana Bafana have been drawn against continental heavyweights Cameroon in a high-profile AFCON 2025 last-16 encounter in Morocco

The knockout fixture sets up a tense battle between two former African champions, with a quarter-final place on the line

South Africa’s coaching bench adds intrigue to the tie as familiar history and tournament pressure collide

Bafana Bafana have learned their fate at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the completion of the group stage, with South Africa set for a high-stakes Round of 16 clash against five-time African champions Cameroon.

Lyle Foster (L) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations on December 22, 2025. Image: Khaled DESOUKI

Source: Getty Images

The knockout fixture, scheduled for Sunday, 4 January 2025 in Morocco, will see the 1996 AFCON winners tested against one of the continent’s most decorated sides as a place in the quarter-finals hangs in the balance.

South Africa confirmed their place in the last 16 following a disciplined group stage campaign, where they managed to beat Angola 2-1 and Zimbabwe 3-2, even though they fell to former African champions Egypt. While Cameroon secured progression after edging Mozambique in their final Group F encounter.

The match also carries a compelling narrative on the bench, with Bafana head coach Hugo Broos preparing to face a nation he once guided to continental glory.

AFCON 2025 Round of 16 opponents confirmed

Cameroon booked their spot in the knockout rounds with a 2-1 victory over Mozambique in Agadir. The Mambas struck first through Geny Catamo in the 23rd minute, but the Indomitable Lions responded swiftly when an own goal by Nene restored parity five minutes later.

Christian Kofane sealed the win shortly after the break, ensuring Cameroon finished strongly and avoided an early exit from the tournament.

Elsewhere in Group F, defending champions Ivory Coast produced a dramatic comeback to defeat Gabon 3-2 in Marrakech. Gabon raced into a two-goal lead through Guelor Kanga and Denis Bouanga, before the Elephants mounted a late response to grab victory in stoppage time.

Those results ultimately set up the South Africa versus Cameroon tie, one of the standout fixtures of the Round of 16.

Bafana Bafana players line up ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Group B football match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Marrakesh Stadium. Image: Khaled Desouki

Source: Getty Images

Hugo Broos reunites with Cameroon

The upcoming encounter marks a reunion for Broos, who coached Cameroon between 2016 and 2017 and led them to their fifth AFCON title in Gabon.

Reflecting on his previous success and his current work with Bafana Bafana, the Belgian coach suggested his South African journey has been more fulfilling than his triumph with the Indomitable Lions.

Broos emphasised that expectations differed significantly between the two roles, noting that Cameroon are perennial contender, while South Africa’s recent resurgence has exceeded many predictions.

However, the 73-year-old has warned that improvement is essential if Bafana are to progress further in the tournament. He highlighted lapses in intensity and concentration during earlier matches, stressing that such mistakes will be punished in the knockout stages.

With Cameroon standing in their path, Broos insisted that South Africa must show greater aggression, sharper focus in duels and sustained control throughout matches.

As Bafana Bafana prepare for one of their toughest tests at AFCON 2025, the clash against Cameroon offers both a measure of progress and an opportunity to announce themselves as genuine contenders on the continental stage.

