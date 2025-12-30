Bafana Bafana advanced to the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 after edging a Southern African rival in a high-scoring Group B encounter in Morocco

South Africa’s qualification has delivered a major financial boost as CAF’s prize money continues to rise sharply at the tournament

The national team now shifts focus to a potential heavyweight showdown in the knockout stages as the group phase reaches its climax

Bafana Bafana weathered a fierce late surge from the Warriors of Zimbabwe to secure a dramatic 3–2 victory on Tuesday, 29 December 2025, in their Group B AFCON 2025 clash in Morocco, thus booking their place in the Round of 16.

South Africa went into the encounter knowing that a draw would be sufficient for progression, following their 2–1 win over Angola in the opening match despite a 1–0 defeat to Egypt in their second outing. While other results in the group eased the pressure, Hugo Broos’ side were pushed to the limit by a resilient Zimbabwe team in a contest that appeared destined for a draw.

The decisive moment came late on when Marvellous Nakamba handled a goal-bound header, gifting Bafana Bafana a penalty. Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis kept his nerve from the spot to seal the win and spark celebrations among the South African camp.

For their efforts, Broos’ men were rewarded not only with qualification but also a significant financial boost as they prepared for the knockout stages.

AFCON 2025 Prize money: How much Bafana Bafana have earned

Bafana Bafana have banked $800,000 (approximately R13.4 million) after qualifying for the AFCON 2025 Round of 16.

South Africa is among the early teams to reach the knockout phase, joining Algeria, Nigeria and Egypt, who have also confirmed their places at the time of publishing.

The remaining Round of 16 spots will be filled by the top two teams from Groups C to F, as well as the four best third-placed teams, setting up a tense finale to the group stage.

AFCON 2025 Knockout picture and potential last-16 opponents

Having finished second in Group B, Bafana Bafana will face the runners-up from Group F in the Round of 16. That opponent is most likely to be Cameroon, although Côte d’Ivoire and Mozambique remain in contention. Group F is set for a dramatic conclusion, with Cameroon and defending champions Côte d’Ivoire level on four points, while Mozambique sit on three. The final round of matches promises high stakes despite Gabon already being eliminated.

The financial incentives increase significantly as the tournament progresses, with the eventual champions set to take home a massive $10 million.

AFCON 2025 prize money breakdown:

Champions: $10 million

Runner-up: $4 million

Semi-finalists: $2.5 million each

Quarter-finalists: $1.3 million each

Round of 16: $800,000

Best third-placed teams: $700,000

Fourth place in each group: $500,000

With qualification secured and confidence growing, Bafana Bafana now turn their focus to the knockout rounds, where both glory and greater financial rewards await.

Broos names AFCON favourites

