AFCON 2025 Prize Money: How Much Bafana Bafana Earned for Reaching Round of 16
- Bafana Bafana advanced to the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 after edging a Southern African rival in a high-scoring Group B encounter in Morocco
- South Africa’s qualification has delivered a major financial boost as CAF’s prize money continues to rise sharply at the tournament
- The national team now shifts focus to a potential heavyweight showdown in the knockout stages as the group phase reaches its climax
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Bafana Bafana weathered a fierce late surge from the Warriors of Zimbabwe to secure a dramatic 3–2 victory on Tuesday, 29 December 2025, in their Group B AFCON 2025 clash in Morocco, thus booking their place in the Round of 16.
South Africa went into the encounter knowing that a draw would be sufficient for progression, following their 2–1 win over Angola in the opening match despite a 1–0 defeat to Egypt in their second outing. While other results in the group eased the pressure, Hugo Broos’ side were pushed to the limit by a resilient Zimbabwe team in a contest that appeared destined for a draw.
The decisive moment came late on when Marvellous Nakamba handled a goal-bound header, gifting Bafana Bafana a penalty. Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis kept his nerve from the spot to seal the win and spark celebrations among the South African camp.
For their efforts, Broos’ men were rewarded not only with qualification but also a significant financial boost as they prepared for the knockout stages.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
AFCON 2025 Prize money: How much Bafana Bafana have earned
Bafana Bafana have banked $800,000 (approximately R13.4 million) after qualifying for the AFCON 2025 Round of 16.
South Africa is among the early teams to reach the knockout phase, joining Algeria, Nigeria and Egypt, who have also confirmed their places at the time of publishing.
The remaining Round of 16 spots will be filled by the top two teams from Groups C to F, as well as the four best third-placed teams, setting up a tense finale to the group stage.
AFCON 2025 Knockout picture and potential last-16 opponents
Having finished second in Group B, Bafana Bafana will face the runners-up from Group F in the Round of 16. That opponent is most likely to be Cameroon, although Côte d’Ivoire and Mozambique remain in contention. Group F is set for a dramatic conclusion, with Cameroon and defending champions Côte d’Ivoire level on four points, while Mozambique sit on three. The final round of matches promises high stakes despite Gabon already being eliminated.
The financial incentives increase significantly as the tournament progresses, with the eventual champions set to take home a massive $10 million.
AFCON 2025 prize money breakdown:
Champions: $10 million
Runner-up: $4 million
Semi-finalists: $2.5 million each
Quarter-finalists: $1.3 million each
Round of 16: $800,000
Best third-placed teams: $700,000
Fourth place in each group: $500,000
With qualification secured and confidence growing, Bafana Bafana now turn their focus to the knockout rounds, where both glory and greater financial rewards await.
Broos names AFCON favourites
Briefly News also reported that Hugo Broos named the team he thinks are favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The Belgian tactician snubbed Bafana Bafana, Nigeria, and Egypt while predicting the team that could lift the trophy.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.