Bafana Bafana have lost their first match at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as they stumbled to a 1-0 defeat against Egypt in their second group B match at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco, on Friday afternoon.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored a controversial goal in the first half that gave the Pharaohs all three points to remain top of Group B.

Hugo Broos opted to tweak his starting line-up after the victory over Angola, dropping Sipho Mbule and Mohau Nkota in favour of Orlando Pirates stars Thalente Mbatha and Tshepang Moremi, both of whom had impressed as substitutes on Monday evening. Egypt, on the other hand, set up with an attacking trio of Salah, Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet leading the line.

The seven-time African champions controlled the game in the opening minutes, delivering a few promising balls into the area, but none were enough to seriously test Ronwen Williams in goal for Bafana Bafana.

South Africa spent much of the opening half under sustained pressure but came close to scoring in the 28th minute, as Lyle Foster broke free from his marker to latch onto Aubrey Modiba’s pass and fire a left-footed effort that was kept out by Mohamed El Shenawy.

Controversy arose in the closing stages of the first half after the Pharaohs were awarded a penalty after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) showed that Khuliso Mudau appeared to catch Salah in the face. The Liverpool forward then took responsibility from the spot and converted with composure.

The situation escalated further when Egypt were reduced to ten men after Mohamed Hany received a second booking for a late tackle on Mokoena, a call that was not welcomed by the Pharaohs’ technical crew.

The first half ended 1-0 in favour of Egypt, but South Africa are at an advantage heading into the second 45 minutes of play.

Broos answered at the start of the second half by introducing Mbule, who was initially named among the substitutes, with former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder replacing Thalente Mbatha.

Bafana Bafana pushed hard to force their way back into the contest. Still, the Pharaohs remained resolute at the back, pressed with intensity, and punished Bafana Bafana’s high defensive line with sharp, well-executed counterattacks.

As the game moved into injury time, South Africa saw a clear penalty appeal dismissed, yet still managed to hold on for the win and confirm qualification for the knockout phase.

