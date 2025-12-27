Former FIFA referee and VAR educator Jerome Damon has outlined the reasoning behind his view that the match officials handled key decisions correctly in Bafana Bafana’s loss to Egypt.

The South Africans were beaten after the Pharaohs were given a first-half penalty following a VAR intervention, with Khuliso Mudau ruled to have committed an infringement on Mohamed Salah.

That spot-kick proved decisive, even though Egypt were reduced to 10 players for a large portion of the contest after Mohamed Hany received his marching orders shortly before halftime.

Another moment stirred debate toward the end of the game when an Egyptian seemed to handle the ball on a shot from Teboho Mokoena.

Damon weighs in on SA vs Egypt penalty calls

Damon took to his social media to explain the whole penalty issues that involves both Bafana Bafana and Egypt in the match.

“The referee initially spotted a handball outside the penalty area and blew the whistle for a foul. VAR first reviewed the location of the contact and then saw it occurred inside the penalty area. Therefore, if it was a handball, it could result in a penalty kick,” he posted online.

“VAR’s second review focused on whether it was a handball. The defender was sliding toward the ball, and it struck the supporting arm as it went down to the ground. Was this a natural outcome of the slide? Yes. Was the action intentional? No. Consequently, VAR advised the on-field referee that it might not be a penalty.”

“The referee reviewed the incident again and agreed: the handball was unintentional and did not make the body unnaturally bigger. Decision: no foul. Play restarted with a drop ball.”

“In a separate incident, a player deliberately struck an opponent in the face without attempting to play the ball. A penalty and yellow card were correctly awarded.”

Source: Briefly News