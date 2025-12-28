Bafana Bafana entered AFCON 2025 with high expectations, widely regarded as one of the tournament favourites. However, their opening defeat to Egypt has raised questions about their ability to maintain that status. The match exposed vulnerabilities in both defense and attack, prompting critics to reassess the team’s strength compared to other contenders in Group B. While the talent and experience within the squad remain undeniable, consistency and tactical execution will be key factors moving forward.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Despite the setback, it is too early to write off Bafana Bafana as favourites. The tournament still has multiple group-stage matches, offering opportunities to regain momentum and assert dominance. Coach Hugo Broos will likely make tactical adjustments, and key players are expected to step up to stabilize performances. The team’s ability to respond to adversity will be critical in determining whether they can still be considered a top contender in AFCON 2025.

The perception of Bafana Bafana as favourites now hinges not just on talent but on mental strength and resilience. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how the team navigates the challenges ahead, including matches that could make or break their chances. If they can deliver convincing performances in the remaining games, the defeat to Egypt may ultimately serve as a wake-up call rather than a definitive setback.

Sports journalist Moses Mbogo while chatting with Briefly News claimed that Bafana Bafana are still among the favourites despite losing to Egypt in their second game.

"Like I said previously, Bafana Bafana have a big chance of securing qualification ticket, and they still remain part of the favourite team to win the competition in Morocco.

"The defeat against Egypt was controversial with South Africa showing glimpses of a proper coached team, and they are still good to go and win their second AFCON trophy in Morocco.

Source: Briefly News