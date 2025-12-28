Bafana Bafana have yet to make a mark among the standout performers at AFCON 2025, with no players from the South African squad featuring on the tournament’s best players list so far. This absence highlights the struggles the team has faced in the group stage, particularly in key matches where moments of brilliance were needed to secure points. Analysts suggest that while the team has talent, individual performances have not matched the level displayed by some of their rivals.

In contrast, a Nigerian star has emerged as one of the tournament’s most impressive performers, earning recognition for consistent displays of skill, vision, and goal contributions. His performances have helped Nigeria remain competitive in the early stages of AFCON 2025, capturing the attention of fans, pundits, and opposition teams alike. This individual brilliance underscores the importance of standout players in shaping group-stage outcomes and influencing team momentum.

The comparison between Bafana Bafana and Nigeria’s top performer serves as a reminder of the challenges South Africa faces if they hope to advance to the knockout stages. For Bafana Bafana, finding players who can rise to the occasion and deliver match-winning contributions is critical. As the tournament progresses, the team will need to translate collective potential into tangible results to avoid falling further behind their rivals in the race for AFCON 2025 glory.

Sports journalist Uche Anuma in an exclusive interview with Briefly News named his best players so far at AFCON.

"Ademola Lookman and Riyad Mahrez top the list of best players at AFCON so far with Brahim Diaz also a player who has put in a good performance."

