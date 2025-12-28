Miguel Silva Reisinho, the latest addition to Mamelodi Sundowns, has shared his thoughts on the warm welcome he received after joining the team and the pride he feels representing South Africa’s reigning champions.

Reisinho, who was one of the standout signings for Sundowns this season, arrived from Portuguese club Boavista and has quickly made a mark in his initial appearances at Chloorkop.

The 26-year-old marked his CAF Champions League debut with a goal, helping his team claim a commanding 5–1 victory on the road against Nigeria’s Remo Stars.

Hailing from Vila Meã, Reisinho has finally opened up about his experience settling into life at Masandawana.

“Joining Mamelodi Sundowns is both a privilege and a significant responsibility,” he shared with Sundowns magazine. “It means becoming part of a Club with a proud history, a culture of success, and values rooted in dedication and teamwork.

“This is a chance to develop, learn, and play a role in the growth of such an outstanding organization.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“My aim is to give my best through hard work, both in training sessions and during matches. I want to help the team secure trophies, maintain top-level performance, and make a meaningful contribution on the field. I hope to grow together with the Club, inspire my teammates to reach higher, and leave a lasting, positive mark for Sundowns and its fans.”

On the Club’s Facilities and Teammates

“When I first arrived at Chloorkop, I was genuinely impressed by the facilities, especially compared to my experiences in Europe,” he noted.

“I had certain expectations, as Africa is often viewed differently, but everything here is truly top-notch. The coaches and my new teammates welcomed me warmly from day one, and that kind of environment motivates you to give your absolute best for the team.”

Source: Briefly News