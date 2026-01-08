Springboks legend Eben Etzebeth kicked off the year with a major brand deal, showing his influence stretches beyond rugby

Despite a temporary playing ban, Etzebeth has remained in the spotlight through coaching, media projects, and personal milestones

The rugby star balances family life, high-profile ambassadorships, and a celebrated international career, keeping fans engaged on and off the field

Springboks’ most capped player, Eben Etzebeth, has started the year with a bang, announcing a partnership with a major brand while continuing to make waves off the field. Etzebeth, currently serving a twelve-week ban following the eye-gouging incident against Wales in November 2025, experienced a year of mixed fortunes.

Eben Etzbeth is shown the red card by referee Referee Luc Ramos (Not in Frame) during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

In October 2025, he released his memoir, Unlocked, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into his life beyond rugby. The book reflects on the 2019 Langebaan brawl allegations, tough losses against the All Blacks, and even reveals his childhood dream of joining WWE.

Etzebeth also shared how former Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer’s sudden mid-tour withdrawal shaped his outlook on leadership and resilience in sport. Later in the year, he and his wife, Anlia, welcomed their second child, marking a joyful moment for their growing family.

Etzebeth teams up with outdoor gear brand Thule

On 6 January 2026, the Springbok lock announced on Instagram his new partnership with outdoor gear brand Thule, signalling a fresh sponsorship and brand ambassadorship. Sharing his excitement, he captioned the post:

"Becoming friends with the Thule family. Excited to work with you this year."

Despite being deregistered by his United Rugby Championship club, the Sharks, late last year, Etzebeth has maintained a role behind the scenes as part of the coaching staff. With 130 Test caps, he made his international debut in 2012 and has won two Rugby World Cups with South Africa, in 2019 and 2023.

His club career includes standout performances for the Stormers, Toulon, Japan’s Red Hurricanes, and currently, the Sharks. Fans are now looking forward to seeing if he will feature in the 2027 tournament, potentially marking the swansong of his illustrious career at age 36.

Eben Etzebeth charges upfield during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Other brand ambassador roles for Etzebeth

Beyond rugby, Etzebeth has established himself as a prominent brand ambassador. He is officially aligned with Berocca in South Africa, featuring in campaigns promoting health, fitness, and peak performance. The Springbok lock also serves as a brand ambassador for Hollywoodbets, a role he shares with his wife. His commercial portfolio includes partnerships with major sportswear brand Adidas and, in some mentions, fuel retailer Engen, reinforcing his rugged, athletic image.

Together, these deals form a steady, high-value revenue stream alongside his rugby contracts, reinforcing his status as one of South Africa’s most commercially valuable rugby players.

