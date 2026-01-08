The Springboks are entering a year that will double as both a heavy Test schedule and the early foundations of their 2027 World Cup plans

Several long-serving players who helped deliver major success for South Africa are now expected to feature in smaller, symbolic roles

Depth at fullback, wing and in the front row is being fast-tracked, with senior figures likely to give way to the next generation as the coaching group focuses on succession

The Springboks are gearing up for a busy 2026 international calendar that includes a full slate of Tests against Six Nations opposition and a blockbuster home series against New Zealand. As preparations for the 2027 Rugby World Cup quietly begin, the national setup is expected to shift further towards long-term planning and younger squad profiles.

The new Nations Championship will bring together the SANZAAR sides, Japan, Fiji, and all Six Nations teams for a global competition held in July and November. After six rounds, the tournament will conclude with an unprecedented Finals Weekend at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium next November.

Damian Willemse of South Africa lifts the Rugby Championship trophy following the Rugby Championship match between the South Africa Springboks and Argentina. Image: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Although senior stars still hold immense value in terms of experience and leadership, several trusted figures now appear closer to the end of their Test journeys, with the likelihood of farewell appearances for three popular players this year.

Mapimpi close to 50 Test milestones

Makazole Mapimpi missed the end-of-year tour through suspension while playing for the Sharks, but remains on 47 caps for South Africa. Rassie Erasmus has indicated a desire to see the veteran wing reach the 50-cap mark, a milestone that would underline his influence across two World Cup cycles.

With limited low-intensity fixtures on the 2026 schedule, it is unclear whether Mapimpi will get three matches to reach the landmark, although sentiment within the Bok camp suggests there is a strong appetite for a proper send-off during the season.

Makazole Mapimpi celebrates scoring his team's third try during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Le Roux and Koch face reduced Test roles

Willie le Roux celebrated 100 caps earlier in 2025, but the succession plan at fullback is already well underway. Aphelele Fassi and Damian Willemse have taken ownership of the position, while Cheslin Kolbe was even deployed at 15 on the recent northern hemisphere tour. Unless injuries strike, the 36-year-old may have already played his final Test, though a farewell match remains possible given his stature within the squad.

Vincent Koch finds himself in a similar space. The experienced tighthead will turn 36 this year and featured only twice off the bench in 2025. Props can generally extend their careers longer than other positions, and Koch is still in excellent condition, but the shift towards 2027 suggests his involvement will likely be limited to isolated appearances should the selectors opt for one last curtain call.

See the tweet below:

Springbok legends launch beer brand

Briefly News previously reported about other Springboks legends who started their beer brand, and now, Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx have joined the movement with the launch of Bomb Squad Beer.

The two iconic Springbok front-rowers, known for their powerhouse performances in South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup victories, have swapped scrums for suds with their own craft lager.

Source: Briefly News