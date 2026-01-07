Springbok and Lions flanker Ruan Venter was handed a four-game suspension for a dangerous high tackle on Aphelele Fassie

The red card incident occurred during a United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks in Durban last Saturday

Venter’s ban reflects ongoing disciplinary issues affecting South African rugby stars in 2025, with the likes of Eben Etzebeth found on the wrong side

On Wednesday, 7 January 2025, Springboks and Lions star Ruan Venter was handed a four-game suspension for a high tackle on Aphelele Fassi during a United Rugby Championship match in Durban over the past weekend.

The flanker was initially shown a yellow card by match referee Chris Allison after his shoulder made contact with Sharks and fellow Springbok fullback Fassi. However, the referee later upgraded the yellow card to a red, dismissing Venter in the 38th minute and leaving the Lions with a numerical disadvantage. Despite this, the Lions managed to score a late try to secure a thrilling 23-22 victory.

The disciplinary verdict confirmed that, after the act of foul play, referee Allison issued the red card under Law 9.13, which prohibits players from tackling opponents early, late, or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders, even if the tackle begins below that line.

Disciplinary action highlights ongoing Springboks misconduct

Venter accepted that he committed an act of foul play, warranting a red card. Judicial Officer Ms Rhian Williams found that the incident met the red card threshold, which would normally result in a six-week ban for a mid-range offence. However, Venter received a two-week reduction for his acceptance, remorse, and exemplary conduct throughout the disciplinary process, resulting in a four-game suspension.

This is part of a broader pattern of disciplinary issues among South African rugby stars in 2025. Earlier, Springboks front-rower Jan Hendrik Wessels was sanctioned for alleged misconduct during the Bulls’ narrow 28-27 win over Connacht in Galway on 17 October, after Connacht flanker Josh Murphy accused him of inappropriate behaviour during a breakdown.

Other Springboks stars who were banned in 2025

Springboks stars faced multiple suspensions last year. Jasper Wiese received a lengthy ban from World Rugby following a red card in the match against Italy in July, while winger Makazole Mapimpi was slapped with a five-game suspension for a violent tackle in a United Rugby Championship game in October 2025.

The most prolific ban was that of the most capped Springbok Eben Etzebeth, which happened in the last South Africa's last match of 2025 against Wales in Cardiff in November.

