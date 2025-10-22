A Springboks star has been handed a lengthy ban following a controversial moment in the Sharks’ recent United Rugby Championship clash

A key disciplinary ruling has left Coach John Plumtree with more questions than answers early in the season

The suspension comes at a crucial time, with the winger now set to miss several major fixtures for both club and the country

Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi has been hit with a lengthy suspension after being found guilty of foul play during their United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster at Kings Park.

The Sharks’ struggles this season have continued, with the Durban outfit failing to secure a win in their opening three fixtures, managing just one draw and suffering two defeats. Coach John Plumtree had hoped that the return of several Springboks, including Mapimpi and Vincent Koch, would help turn things around.

However, the weekend's clash against Ulster only deepened their woes. A yellow card to Koch and a subsequent red card to Mapimpi shifted the momentum in favour of the Irish side, who capitalised on the numerical advantage to seal victory on South African soil.

Mapimpi found guilty under Law 9.18

Following the match, Judicial Officer Sheriff Katherine Mackie presided over the disciplinary hearing and confirmed that Mapimpi was found guilty of contravening Law 9.18, which states:

"A player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body makes contact with the ground."

The tackle on Ulster fullback Michael Lowry in the 55th minute was deemed dangerous and met the red card threshold. Mackie ruled a low-end entry point of six weeks, but after Mapimpi acknowledged his wrongdoing and accepted responsibility, his ban was reduced by one week resulting in a five-match suspension.

Mapimpi out of Springboks’ outgoing tour

The timing of the suspension could not be worse for Mapimpi, who had recently been placed on standby for the Springboks’ upcoming international tour. His ban now rules him out of both domestic and international fixtures, including key Tests against Japan, France, Italy, and Ireland.

Mapimpi will miss the following matches:

Sharks vs Scarlets – 25 October 2025 (BKT URC)

South Africa vs Japan – 1 November 2025 (Castle Lager Outgoing Tour)

France vs South Africa – 8 November 2025 (Quilter Nations Series)

Italy vs South Africa – 15 November 2025 (Quilter Nations Series)

Ireland vs South Africa – 22 November 2025 (Quilter Nations Series)

This suspension marks another setback in what has already been a challenging campaign for both Mapimpi and the Sharks, as they continue their search for form and discipline in the ongoing United Rugby Championship.

For Mapimpi, the ruling comes just months after a memorable outing in national colours. His last appearance for the Springboks was on 12 July 2025 in his hometown of Gqeberha, where he marked his 47th Test by scoring his 33rd try for South Africa. That match a dominant 45-0 victory over Italy was a special one for the team, as it also saw veteran fullback Willie le Roux reach his 100th Test cap.

