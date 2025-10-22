Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus invited fans to Wembley as South Africa gears up for a key clash against Japan

Erasmus named a strong squad featuring world-class forwards and backs ready for the European tour

South Africa opens its end-of-year tour with Japan before taking on France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has called on South Africans across the United Kingdom and beyond to turn Wembley Stadium green and gold when the world champions take on Japan next month.

Source: Getty Images

The highly anticipated Test on Saturday, 1 November 2025, marks the start of the Springboks’ five-match end-of-year tour, with kick-off scheduled for 16:10 local time (18:10 SA time).

Speaking ahead of the clash, Erasmus said the team was thrilled to open their tour at such an iconic venue and encouraged fans, even rival supporters, to join the celebrations.

“To all our supporters, and even those who don’t support us, we’d love to see you at Wembley,” Erasmus said.

“It’s a huge honour to play in a stadium of that magnitude and to face a Japanese side that has grown tremendously since I first watched them play in 1995.

“They’ve beaten us before, and that memory still stings. But this will be a great test for us and brilliant preparation for what’s to come. Hopefully, we can fill the stadium and put on a show worthy of the occasion.”

Springboks vs Japan: Revisiting the ‘Miracle of Brighton’

Saturday’s fixture will be only the fourth meeting between South Africa and Japan a rivalry forever marked by the 2015 ‘Miracle of Brighton’, when Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms stunned the rugby world with a 34–32 victory over the Springboks.

Since then, the Boks have bounced back with two convincing wins in 2019: a 41–7 victory in Saitama and a 26–3 triumph in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.

The Wembley showdown offers South Africa another chance to assert their dominance and kick-start the tour on a high before facing France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales later in November.

Tickets and tour details

Fans can still grab tickets via Ticketmaster.co.uk

, with prices starting at £32 for adults and £20 for children under 16 (booking fees apply).

The Springbok squad features a mix of seasoned stars and emerging talents, including Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Damian Willemse, and Manie Libbok, while Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi remain on standby.

With Erasmus at the helm and a full-strength squad on display, the Wembley Test promises a spectacle of speed, power, and pride the perfect stage for the reigning world champions to remind fans why they wear the crown.

Rassie Erasmus signals end of era for Boks legends

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus named his Springboks training squad for the end-of-year tour on Monday, 20 October 2025, signalling a clear shift in the national team as some of the country’s most experienced players reach the “end of the road."

Several emerging talents have been given opportunities in the squad. Zachary Porthen, the Stormers tighthead, has impressed in the URC this season, rising quickly from junior rugby to Test contention.

