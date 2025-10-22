Rassie Erasmus has unveiled his squad for the end-of-year tour, signalling a major reshuffle as seasoned players step aside

Emerging talents have earned their chance to shine after strong performances in domestic and international competitions

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena reflects on how these changes mark a turning point for South African rugby

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus named his Springboks training squad for the end-of-year tour on Monday, 20 October 2025, signalling a clear shift in the national team as some of the country’s most experienced players reach the “end of the road."

Several emerging talents have been given opportunities in the squad. Zachary Porthen, the Stormers tighthead, has impressed in the URC this season, rising quickly from junior rugby to Test contention. Johan Grobbelaar has returned to the squad following a strong start with the Bulls, while Jean Kleyn and Ben-Jason Dixon make a comeback after injury setbacks.

Standby players such as Juarno Augustus and Sebastian de Klerk highlight Erasmus’s focus on squad depth, with in-form players closely monitored for possible inclusion.

Veterans omitted as Springboks reshape core

A number of Springbok stalwarts have been left out, signalling a generational shift. Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, and centurion Willie le Roux were omitted, while other notable absentees include Faf de Klerk, Quan Horn, and Cobus Wiese. Erasmus appears focused on younger, adaptable players to meet the evolving demands of international rugby.

Analysts say these changes reflect Erasmus’s strategy to build a squad capable of competing at the next World Cup, blending experience with emerging talent. Selection decisions underline the competitive nature of international rugby, with form and versatility now taking precedence over reputation.

Expert insight: the changing guard

Speaking to Briefly News, rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena said the squad selection sends a strong message about South Africa’s future direction.

“Erasmus is clearly rewarding form over reputation. We are seeing new blood in areas where the Boks have traditionally relied on experience,” Mokoena explained.

He highlighted the rise of Porthen and Grobbelaar, along with the returns of Kleyn and Dixon, saying their inclusion shows renewed confidence in players coming back from injury. Standby players like Augustus and De Klerk demonstrate that Erasmus is keeping a close eye on talent in Europe and the URC.

Mokoena added that the omission of veterans such as Mbonambi, Koch, and Le Roux reflects the modern demands of international rugby.

“It is less about age and more about adaptability. The modern Springbok game demands versatility and tempo. Erasmus is preparing the next wave while respecting the contributions of the old guard,” he said

