Rassie Erasmus has named a powerful 36-man squad for the Springboks’ European tour, blending experienced campaigners with fresh new faces

A rising Stormers star has been rewarded for his standout form, earning his maiden call-up to the national setup after a remarkable breakthrough season

A seasoned Springbok veteran has been omitted from the touring group, marking a bold selection decision ahead of South Africa’s five-Test tour

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has announced a powerful 36-man squad for South Africa’s upcoming five-Test European tour, which will include matches against Japan, France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales. Among the standout new inclusions is Stormers prop Zachary Porthen.

The former Junior Springbok captain earned his first senior call-up after a stellar debut season in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC), marking a significant milestone in his young career.

The touring group blends experience and youth, with World Cup winners joining several players returning from injury. Among those back in contention are Gerhard Steenekamp, Jean Kleyn, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Edwill van der Merwe. Johan Grobbelaar and loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon also return following strong domestic campaigns.

However, veteran Bongi Mbonambi has been omitted from the main squad, although he remains on a 10-man standby list that includes World Cup champions Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi, alongside promising talents like Juarno Augustus and Sebastian de Klerk. Veteran fullback Willie le Roux, who reached 100 Test caps earlier this year, has been omitted.

Injuries and selection strategy ahead of gruelling tour

Erasmus confirmed that several key players were not considered due to injuries, including Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Jean-Luc du Preez, and Aphelele Fassi.

The Springboks will play Japan, France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales between 1 and 29 November, starting at Wembley in London and concluding in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium. Captain Siya Kolisi is on course to reach his 100th Test cap during the tour, having earned his 98th against Argentina earlier this month.

Erasmus expressed excitement about the group’s composition, saying:

“Most of these players have been with us throughout the year, while others are back from injury or have proven themselves at domestic level. It’s also encouraging to see a young player like Zachary step up he’s come through our systems, and we’re eager to see how he adapts to international rugby.”

He added that the coaching staff had deliberately opted for a streamlined squad size to ensure cohesion during the extended tour.

“It’s a demanding schedule against top-tier teams. With players like Neethling Fouché and Salmaan Moerat pushing hard at franchise level, we’ve ensured depth both in the squad and on standby. It’s going to take a massive collective effort.”

Confirmed Springbok squad for the 2025 European tour

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Jean Kleyn, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Zachary Porthen, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams.

