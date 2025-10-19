Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos appears to have found a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Themba Zwane, following his recent tactical experiment with Orlando Pirates’ playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi.

With Zwane nearing the twilight of his international career and struggling with recurring injuries since last season, both Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso and Broos have been evaluating potential successors for the 36-year-old’s pivotal creative role.

Zwane, currently sidelined by injury, was spotted at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday watching from the stands as South Africa sealed their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification with a 3-0 victory over Rwanda. The midfielder is now focusing on regaining fitness ahead of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco and next year’s World Cup.

Although Broos has tested Maswanganyi in Zwane’s position, the Pirates star has yet to fully impress and was omitted from the most recent national team squad. Despite that, Broos insists he has finally identified the midfielder who embodies the qualities he needs to drive Bafana Bafana’s attacking play going forward.

Broos revealed that he was immediately impressed with Sipho Mbule’s talent when he first joined the Bafana Bafana setup, but the midfielder’s off-field distractions led to his exclusion from the squad.

“Sipho was with us from the first day I was here, and immediately I saw what a good player he was,” Broos explained. “But he had interests other than football, and after a few times, I didn’t call him anymore.”

Broos acknowledged that Mbule has enjoyed a remarkable career, having played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and other top clubs, but said inconsistency and discipline issues had hindered his progress.

“When we were looking for a replacement for Themba Zwane, we discussed several players. We tried Patrick, and then we talked about Sipho. I said, you can see how Sipho is playing — he had a good moment at Sekhukhune United last season, but again, there were discipline problems,” the coach added.

After consulting with his assistant, Helman Mkhalele, Broos decided to give Mbule another chance — a decision that paid off. The Orlando Pirates midfielder impressed during the World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria, earning another call-up for the clashes with Zimbabwe and Rwanda, where he delivered standout performances.

