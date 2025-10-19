Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has shared his thoughts on how his team would approach the game against Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

The Brazilians are hoping to secure a place in the group phase of the competition like the did last season, but need to beat the Nigerian giants in their two-legged tie.

The Premier Soccer League giants will face the Remo-based side at the MKO Abiola International Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2025, for the first leg before the reverse fixture in South Africa a week later.

Cardoso on Remo Stars' tie, Nigeria heat

Cardoso emphasised the need to approach the tie with complete focus and professionalism, noting that both legs would pose their own challenges. He acknowledged that adapting to different conditions would be difficult for both sides but highlighted the motivation and ambition driving the Remo Stars players and staff.

Responding to questions about the expected high temperatures in Nigeria, Cardoso expressed confidence in his team’s ability to cope. He pointed out that the players were accustomed to playing in hot conditions and referenced their recent experience at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States as valuable preparation.

According to the coach, the South African summer offers similar conditions, and his squad is well equipped to handle the heat when they take on Remo Stars.

