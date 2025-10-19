Bafana Bafana legend Bernard Parker has explained how Pitso Mosimane played a key role in stopping Kaizer Chiefs from winning the South African league in 2020.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star opened up on how good the Glamour Boys were that season under the then-coach Ernst Middendorp, but an action from Mosimane, during his time with Mamelodi Sundowns, ended their dream of winning the league.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star recalled how, during the bio-bubble period, Pitso Mosimane engaged in several psychological tactics to unsettle their team.

Speaking to Smash Sports, he explained that despite Chiefs holding an 11-point lead at the top of the log, Mosimane still found ways to apply pressure, including signing George Maluleka on a pre-contract in what he described as an attempt to destabilize their camp.

Parker claimed that former coach Middendorp had wanted George Maluleka to stay with Kaizer Chiefs until the end of the season, but the midfielder’s decision to sign a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns complicated matters.

He explained that once a player’s mind is set elsewhere, it becomes difficult to perform at the same level, regardless of effort. Despite Chiefs maintaining a healthy lead at the top of the table, Pitso Mosimane had cautioned that “May is too far,” a statement that would later prove prophetic.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Parker, the situation disrupted the team’s rhythm and momentum. Although they continued to push, results began to slip, and he felt the overall response lacked urgency. He reflected that both management and players should have treated the situation more seriously, emphasizing the need to dig deep and secure results as the title race tightened.

Source: Briefly News