Mamelodi Sundowns have bolstered their ranks with the signing of a promising South African junior international player after leaving the Brazilians' Premier Soccer League rivals.

The reigning Betway Premiership champions, who opted for a measured approach in the recent transfer window, continue to fine-tune their squad under head coach Miguel Cardoso, who has emphasized his preference for a compact and competitive group.

During the window, Sundowns also recruited Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng, Nuno Santos, Fawaaz Basadien, Miguel Reisinho, and Aphelele Teto — the latter being loaned out to AmaTuks for regular game time.

To streamline the squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, Sundowns released several senior players, including Sipho Mbule, Rivaldo Coetzee, Sanele Tshabalala, Sifiso Ngobeni, Thabang Sibanyoni, Lebohang Maboe, Thembinkosi Lorch, Neo Maema, Rushine De Reuck, and Etiosa Ighodaro.

Sundowns sign Radebe

Sundowns have reportedly signed South African junior international goalkeeper Lwandiso Radebe after leaving SuperSport United.

Radebe, just 16 years old, rose through SuperSport United’s youth structures and has already earned a reputation as one of the most talented young goalkeepers in the country. His arrival is seen as a move to reinforce Sundowns’ long-term goalkeeping options.

