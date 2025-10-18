Business mogul Patrice Motsepe has responded to rumours about him entering the race for the ANC presidency

This comes after an ANC branch in Maandagshoek, near Burgersfort in Limpopo , nominated Motsepe for the party ’ s top position

The branch wanted him to join Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu

Businessman and President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, has finally put the rumours of eyeing the African National Congress presidency to bed.

What did Motsepe say?

Speaking at the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) Annual Fundraiser Gala Dinner at the Houghton Hotel on Friday, 17 October 2025, Motsepe dismissed several rumours, including claims about his alleged political ambitions.

According to The Citizen, Motsepe said that although he considers himself “conservative” and loyal to the “Mandela party,” he respects all political parties in South Africa. He also made it clear that he has no interest in pursuing a political career, joking that his knock-knees alone would disqualify him from becoming president.

Motsepe said he agreed with those who believe South Africa does not need a wealthy individual to lead the country, describing the presidency as a sacred and honourable responsibility. He added that while he enjoys challenges, politics is not one he intends to pursue.

He expressed confidence that South Africa has many capable leaders to choose from and said he and his family would continue contributing to the country in their own way.

How did the rumours start?

In 2022, an ANC branch in Maandagshoek, near Burgersfort in Limpopo, nominated Motsepe for the party’s top position. The branch reportedly wanted him to join Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and Lindiwe Sisulu in contesting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term. Ramaphosa ultimately secured re-election.

Motsepe said he does not have to be in politics to contribute to the country.

Motsepe made it clear that he has no interest in pursuing a political career. Image: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

