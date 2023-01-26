Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s heart is almost as big as his bank balance. The business mogul is known for his work in various sectors but none more noteworthy than his philanthropy efforts in South Africa and the world.

Charity work is believed to be highly important to him. At a young age, Motsepe learned the importance of lending a helping hand while watching his mother donate groceries to less fortunate customers at his family's store.

From donating half his fortune to helping young women, Briefly News takes a look at some of Motsepe’s most inspirational charitable contributions that left millions in awe.

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe is known for his charitable donations and for helping his fellow South Africans. Image: Marcio Machado

Source: Getty Images

1. The Motsepe Foundation makes its mark

Founded in 1999, by Motsepe and his wife Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe on the philosophy of ‘ubuntu’, the organisation assisted many vulnerable individuals. The Motsepe Foundation places emphasis on selfless and compassionate services that benefit others.

Various aspects are given emphasis by the foundation such as gender equality, wellness and leadership, community development and bursary programmes and are committed to promoting sport and the arts in all communities.

In 2022, the foundation selected three young entrepreneurs and 10 000 high school learners with recognised potential. The women-owned start-ups were given the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to high-profile judges.

Members of the foundation also spent a day with girl learners and their teachers from 10 schools across the country. For the day, the learners engaged with professionals from the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields and learned about various careers and digital skills through practical experiments.

2. Patrice Motsepe pledges half his fortune

One of the most generous contributions undertaken by Motsepe was his pledge to donate half of his fortune to charity. The businessman worth about R52 billion announced that he would donate a large sum of money to improve the lives of the poor and marginalised.

According to Africa Outlook, Motsepe was the first African to join Bill Gates and Warren Buffet’s Giving Pledge which calls on billionaires to donate portions of their wealth to charity. Motsepe said helping others has always been part of his culture and tradition.

The generous businessman was praised for his contribution on social media, with many noting the difference it would make in the lives of others. Motsepe’s pledge also sparked calls for other South African billionaires to donate to philanthropical efforts.

“Blessed is the hand that gives! Patrice Motsepe giving half of his fortune to charity! This is commendable,” said one person.

Along with his wife, Precious, Motsepe said the family has a responsibility and duty to help other South Africans. They also said they are committed to nation-building and making Africa and the world a better place.

3. Motsepe contributes to finding HIV/Aids cure

Motsepe pledged a donation of about R171 million to global health research into developing a cure for HIV/Aids. The billionaire announced that he would be donating to U2 singer and activist Bono’s RED campaign while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The campaign is committed to fighting the disease in Africa and channels the money raised to The Global Fund. Through the campaign, large-scale prevention, treatment and care programmes for AIDS were funded in eight African countries.

According to Forbes, the businessman applauded Bono, the Gates Foundation, The Global Fund and various other donors for their “outstanding work” in fighting against HIV/Aids. However, he added that there was still much more work that needed to be done.

4. Motsepe donates R3.5 billion to land reform

The mining tycoon announced that he donated R3.5 billion to help tackle the issue of land reform. He was speaking at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 and was among various other leaders when he announced his plans.

Others from across the world joined together to offer support to initiatives focused on ending poverty. Billions of dollars were pledged for the worthy cause in honour of former president Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday celebrations, IOL reported.

Motsepe said the pledges were meant to give “a moment of hope” and inspiration to all people of the rainbow nation. He said the leaders joined to work together to ensure that the land reform process results in land with the requisite support and skills made available to people living in rural areas.

Patrice Motsepe says his plans don’t involve politics, Mzansi welcomes his decision

Briefly News also reported that businessman Patrice Motsepe says his plans for the country do not involve him being a politician. He said he hopes to bring South Africans together regardless of their political views.

Citizens have welcomed his decision, with many saying he is smart. Motsepe has seemingly rejected his nomination for the African National Congress presidency position. He was nominated by a branch in Limpopo last month.

The businessman said he tends to keep away from politics not to lose focus on the “broader obligation” of the country, TimesLIVE reported. Speaking at the ANC’s national elective conference in December, Motsepe said he was confident that the party would be united following the elections in Nasrec.

