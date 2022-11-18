Patrice Motsepe has broken his silence following his nomination for the African National Congress presidency

The businessman seemingly rejected his nomination and said he has bigger plans for the country that don’t involve politics

Motsepe said he was confident that the party would be united following its elective conference in Johannesburg

LIMPOPO - Businessman Patrice Motsepe says his plans for the country do not involve him being a politician. He said he hopes to bring South Africans together regardless of their political views.

Businessman Patrice Motsepe seemingly rejected his ANC presidency nomination. Image: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Citizens have welcomed his decision, with many saying he is smart.

Motsepe has seemingly rejected his nomination for the African National Congress presidency position. He was nominated by a branch in Limpopo last month.

The businessman said he tends to keep away from politics not to lose focus on the “broader obligation” of the country, TimesLIVE reported.

Speaking at the ANC’s national elective conference in December, Motsepe said he was confident that the party would be united following the elections in Nasrec.

Meanwhile, the party’s treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, delivered the post-National Executive Committee NEC statement at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. He said the conference was a time for unity.

Mashatile added that the ANC’s electoral support has declined, and therefore the party will have to intensify its pursuit of a democratic and prosperous society, SABC News reported.

Here’s what citizens have to say:

Dabu Lucas Maleka said:

“Even if you are not into politics you can still influence policies that are beneficial to you and your business. I guess that’s the advice he got recently.”

Kgoadi Ratau commented:

“He is fine in business, politics will make him lose focus.”

Noza Allan wrote:

“He did very well, politics would destroy his good name.”

Mokgaetje Makololo posted:

“He is right, he is a businessman and him being becoming president will slow him down after all he owns the economy, the president’s chair is breadcrumbs to him.”

Lucky Thela added

“Good decision. They want him closer so they can get their hands on his worth.”

