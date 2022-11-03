An ANC branch in Limpopo has called on billionaire Patrice Motsepe to step up and lead the organisation

The small branch just outside Burgersfort believes Motsepe will make a better president than his brother-in-law Cyril Ramaphosa

Motsepe has not raised his hand for the position, but the branch says he has not stopped them from campaigning for him either

BURGERSFORT - Billionaire and business mogul Patrice Motsepe has been nominated for one of the African National Congress's (ANC) top positions by a small branch in Limpopo.

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe has been called to run for the presidency in the ANC at the December elective conference. Images: Marcio Machado & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Ward 12 in Mandagshoek outside Burgersfort nominated Motsepe for the presidency position on Tuesday, 1 November, during a Branch General Meeting (BGM).

Speaking to the Daily Maverick, branch chairperson Mabushe Makolana explained that the branch feels that the current presidential candidates are not equal to the task.

The branch also feels President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed in many areas, including getting rid of factions and uniting and restoring the organisation's troubled image. He also has added the Phala Phala farm theft hanging over his head to the list of problems plaguing the president.

If Motsepe accepts the nomination, he will run against his brother-in-law, Ramaphosa, former Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and Cogta minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the ANC's elective conference in December.

The Limpopo branch believes Motsepe is the right man for the job because he is neutral and not aligned with any factions within the ANC. Makolana added that Motsepe is a trusted figure locally and internationally.

According to Daily Sun, the branch has communicated with Motsepe, and he had not stopped them from campaigning for him. They also stated they have been sending letters to Motsepe asking him to step up, but he said he would continue to support the ANC and did not confirm whether he would run for the presidency.

The ANC branch added that it supports Paul Mashatile's hopes of becoming the party's deputy president.

Patrice Motsepe doesn't like working with the government, billionaire says family and business don't mix well

Briefly News previously reported that Patrice Motsepe has been trending on social media over the weekend, with many people speculating on whether the billionaire would run for president of the country.

Motsepe revealed that he currently hates doing business with the government, chiefly because he believes that family and business do not mix well.

His brother-in-law, Cyril Ramaphosa, is the President of South Africa, which makes business tricky. Motsepe said that he always hated working with the government, but it's even worse now, and he called it an absolute "headache".

Source: Briefly News