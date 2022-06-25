Patrice Motsepe has revealed how he feels about working with the government, especially when his brother-in-law is the president

The billionaire said that he hated working with the government and it is even worse now that relatives are involved

He praised the release of the report into State Capture which found that former president Jacob Zuma allowed corruption to take place

JOHANNESBURG - Patrice Motsepe has been trending on social media over the weekend with many people speculating on whether the billionaire would run for president of the country.

Motsepe revealed that currently he hates doing business with the government, chiefly because he believes that family and business do not mix well.

Patrice Motsepe does not like working with relatives and dealing with the government is worse. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr, Benedikt von Loebell/Flickr

His brother-in-law, Cyril Ramaphosa is the President of South Africa which makes business tricky. Motsepe said that he always hated working with the government but its even worse now and he called it an absolute "headache".

State Capture

At the SA National Editors Forum annual general meeting, Motsepe praised the State Capture Inquiry. The inquiry found that former president Jacob Zuma has permitted and allowed state capture and corruption to take place in South Africa.

Motsepe was questioned about his funding of the ANC during Zuma's presidency and he replied that his companies had donated to a range of political parties and not solely to the ANC.

