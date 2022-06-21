Democratic Alliance Leader John Steenhuisen wants the president and the State Capture commission chair to come clean

He wants President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to explain why the release of final chapter of the report is delayed

Steenhuisen believes that Ramaphosa wants the report release date stalled because it directly implicates him in state capture

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to explain the reasons for the postponement of the State Capture commission report.

He said another postponement of the final State Capture commission report was “wrong and deeply unethical" on Monday 20 June.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to explain the state capture report delay. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images & Sumaya Hisham/Pool

Source: Getty Images

Steenhuisen calls on the president and judge Zondo to explain the nature of their meeting, who initiated it, and why it was permitted to go ahead. TimesLIVE reported that he said it is evident that the meeting conflicts with the principles of independence and justice.

The final chapter of the State Capture inquiry was due to be released on 15 June which was pushed to 19 June. On Monday 20 June the commission and presidency announced it would be released on Wednesday 22 June.

The commission noted challenges involving the processing of the report, according to Eyewitness News.

Steenhuisen believes that Ramaphosa wants the report release date stalled because “it directly implicates him in state capture”. He added that the delay comes at a time when trust in the presidency is at an all-time low.

Steenhuisen said any suggestion that the president may be interfering with the independent work of the commission or manipulating the timing of the report’s release is rightfully met with suspicion.

SA unimpressed with delay

South Africans believe the postponement of the report is highly suspicious amid the allegations surrounding the president:

@mlugisikelly1 said:

“The Zupta thieves are having heart palpitations. They are not eager to hear what their leader stole this time around.”

@OkuhleProducts commented:

“It raises suspicions that the issue of the report that implicates Arthur Fraser has been postponed. This happened after Arthur Fraser has opened a case about theft at Cyril Ramaphosa's farm. Why?”

@Lucky_Nhlanhla1 wrote:

“Ramaphosa and Zondo think they're gods in this country everything they say must go, it's so irritating.”

@GeneralthaboGP posted:

“We said Zondo is just a puppet that wants to implicate those who are unpopular to WMC.”

Source: Briefly News