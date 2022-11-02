The former mayor of Ekurhuleni, Mzandile Masina, has withdrawn from the mayoral race

Masina's retreat comes as the ANC-EFF bloc agreed that ANC councillors would back Nkululeko Dunga for the mayoral position

The city of Ekurhuleni has been without a mayor since Tania Campbell was ousted last week.

EKURHULENI - African National Congress (ANC) member and former mayor Mzwandile Masina has taken his name out of the running for the position of mayor of Ekurhuleni.

The ANC’s Mzwandile Masina has bowed out of the race for mayor of Ekhuruleni, giving way to the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga. Image: @TheLegalSA & @Ward34EFF

Source: Twitter

Masina's withdrawal has placed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) candidate Nkululeko Dunga firmly in the front-runner position.

Masina explained his withdrawal to TimesLIVE, saying he had already served his five-year term, and a bid for a second term failed. The former Ekurhuleni mayor claimed that he would now focus on other issues within the EFF'S movement.

This comes as the City of Ekurhuleni plans to elect a new mayor after the Democratic Alliance's Tania Campbell was ousted through a motion of no confidence on Wednesday, 26 October, City Press reported.

Masina's retreat is said to follow a lengthy meeting between the Red Berets and African National Congress (ANC) provincial and regional leader.

It is alleged that the parties agreed that ANC councillors would back EFF candidate Dunga for the mayoral position. In exchange for the ruling party's support, the EFF with hand the ANC several MMC positions if Dunga is elected.

The ANC-EFF partnership has over 130 votes, while the DA-led coalition has only 93.

South Africans react to the Masina bowing out of the Ekhuruleni mayoral race

South Africans slammed the ANC and EFF for conspiring to increase their power.

Here are some comments:

Koketšo Hope Motau claimed:

"If ANC wants to get Joburg back, then they have no choice but to give Ekurhuleni to EFF. That’s a deal!"

David Dibiloane added:

"These leaders don't care about communities...as voters, we must wake up from the sleep"

David Seale Ramanaledi commented

"It is only fair that he steps aside, he has allowed Ekurhuleni to be the centre of corruption in his tenure, but again The EFF is just the ANC in a red uniform!"

Moraka Mofomme stated:

"Thugs paving ways for each other...mxxxm."

Buti Moloi said:

"ANC is playing for keeps."

