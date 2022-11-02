The sitting to elect a new mayor of Ekurhuleni that was meant to take place on Wednesday, 2 November, has been postponed

EKURHULENI - The sitting to elect a new mayor of Ekurhuleni has been postponed to Thursday, 24 November. Councillors met to cast their votes on Wednesday, 2 November but decided to do so at the end of the month.

The sitting to elect an Ekurhuleni mayor has been postponed. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

While several members are vying for the position, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is confident it will regain control in Ekurhuleni. The party believes that former mayor Tania Campbell will be re-elected.

She was removed from her position through a motion of no confidence brought forward by the African National Congress (ANC).

At least 100 of the city’s 235 councillors voted in favour of a motion of no confidence against Campbell.

DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel told EWN that while the party was confident if the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters had to join forces, the numbers would be against the party.

Campbell was presented as the DA’s mayoral candidate. However, the ANC initially claimed that she failed to provide proper service delivery to residents, News24 reported.

Citizens react to the postponement:

@Direal1SA said:

“The ANC is refusing to give other people a chance to govern the city of Ekurhuleni.”

@Blax75107472 commented:

“Strategic looting. SA knows that Ekurhuleni is feeding lots of thugs masquerading as tenderpreneurs lifestyle. It’s a tragedy that some are used to.”

