Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has not clarified if he will run for ANC president or not

This comes after a branch in Limpopo nominated him for the top position, saying he's the only person who can lead South Africa

Though the businessman hasn't revealed his intentions, Motsepe said he was confident that the elective conference would unite the embattled ANC

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) national elective conference draws nearer, billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has remained tight-lipped about whether he will stand for the position of ANC president.

Mostepe's name was tossed in the hat when a branch in Limpopo nominated the businessman to contest for the top position. The branch claimed that the billionaire was the only person they deemed not corrupt and fit to run the country, IOL reported.

If Motsepe were to take up the call, he would be running against his brother-in-law and incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Motsepe would also contest against former health minister Zweli Mkhize, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Motsepe did tell SABC News that he was confident the conference, due to take place at Nasrec next month, would be a success and that the party would emerge united after the elective conference.

Mostepe said:

"I'm not just hopeful, I'm confident that after the elections in Nasrec and in the new year, there would be greater unity within the ANC."

Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile said the conference would be a watershed moment for the ANC, which has been struggling with electoral decline.

South Africans weigh in on Mashaba's potential presidential bid

Some citizens think Motsepe shouldn't run for ANC president because of widespread corruption in the country.

Here are some comments:

@NicholasStroeb2 asked:

"Why not? ANC is by far not my political party, but this man can do some good!"

Philly Bima commented:

"The people of South Africa don't deserve another capitalist as president."

Thapedi Freddy Motshabi claimed:

"He's not going to take the seat because Ramaphosa still has more people supporting him from the ANC branches."

Cavin Makua added:

"Anything associated with ANC is corrupt. Motsepe must not tarnish his image."

Mohau Kgasu speculated:

"He will stand."

Mokwadiba Mohlala stated:

"Motsepe and Ramposa are the same nothing will change..."

Zweli Mkhize says South Africa will crumble without the ANC: “I cannot give up, neither should you”

In another story, Briefly News reported African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Zweli Mkhize claims South Africa will fall apart if the ruling party abandons its mission.

The embattled former health minister and ANC president hopeful was speaking to students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal when he made the gloomy prediction.

Mkhize called out ANC leaders for being disconnected from the ruling party's purpose and the needs of the South African people, adding that it is fueling disillusion among citizens. Mkhize claimed that if the ANC did not reaffirm its commitment to its mission and uplift citizens, it would spell destruction for South Africa and the ANC, eNCA reported.

