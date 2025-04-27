Mamelodi Sundowns is known for offering competitive salaries to attract top talent, ensuring players are well-supported financially, both for their careers and families

Former president Patrice Motsepe explained that the club’s financial strength is not about restricting players from moving abroad but rather ensuring their welfare and creating a stable environment to retain top talent

Sundowns' financial commitment, combined with a focus on player welfare, has helped the club become one of Africa's most successful, regularly competing at the highest level in the CAF Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns, renowned for splashing big to secure top local talent and retaining star players in Mzansi, are no strangers to debate surrounding their financial strategies.

However, club president Patrice Motsepe has come forward to address concerns regarding the club’s spending and its impact on player mobility.

Sundowns: Paying big for top talent

Masandawana has earned a reputation for offering high salaries and paying substantial fees to sign elite players.

While critics argue that this financial muscle may prevent players from moving abroad, Motsepe has clarified the club’s stance, stating that Sundowns’ goal is not to restrict players’ opportunities but to ensure they are well taken care of financially, both for their careers and their families.

“The players have to think about their families and think about themselves,”

Motsepe said in a recent interview.

“What will have a big impact on ensuring that some of the best African players stay in Africa is that we’ve got to pay them well. We have to pay them competitively.”

Competing with international leagues

Motsepe went on to explain that Sundowns’ financial strength allows the club to compete with top leagues from Europe.

Drawing from his experience at Sundowns, he shared how the club once compared player salaries with those in countries like Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Greece. According to Motsepe, many players preferred staying in Africa, attracted by competitive salaries, family ties, and the comfort of familiar communities.

“We used to ask players, ‘Okay fine, how much are you earning there? And we can pay you that.’ They would rather be in Africa,”

Motsepe said, highlighting that factors like family, culture, and the quality of life in Africa often outweighed the financial allure of European football.

Supporting player welfare

Beyond salaries, Sundowns has made significant efforts to ensure the welfare of their players. Motsepe expressed pride in the sacrifices African clubs make to retain talent, often at a financial cost that stretches their resources.

He pointed out that many clubs, despite limited budgets, are making a substantial effort to elevate African football by investing in player welfare and facilities.

“I’m proud of what many of our African clubs are doing at a huge sacrifice,” he said.

“The quality of African football is consistently improving, and we are doing our part to contribute to that.”

Sundowns’ ambition: Growing South African football

The financial commitment to player care is not just about success on the pitch but also about fostering a broader vision for South African football.

By offering competitive salaries and creating a stable environment for players, Sundowns have become a dominant force in African football, regularly competing at the highest level in the CAF Champions League.

Looking ahead: Continental dominance

Sundowns’ success is a testament to the club’s well-structured financial model, which attracts high-caliber talent from South America, including the likes of Lucas Ribeiro, Marcelo Allende, and Lucas Suarez.

This strategy, coupled with the club’s focus on player welfare, continues to position Sundowns as one of the most powerful clubs in Africa.

With their sights set on winning a second CAF Champions League title, Masandawana’s blend of financial muscle and player-first philosophy makes them a force to be reckoned with on the continental stage.

