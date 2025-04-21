Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring 13-year-old Camden Schaper, a rising South African talent currently at Blackburn Rovers

Camden has scored over 40 goals this season and secured a sponsorship deal with Adidas at age 12, underlining his rapid development

His story has sparked reflection on how South Africa can better support and prepare young footballers for early international opportunities

South African teen sensation Camden Schaper has caught the eye of English giants Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, barely a year after relocating to the United Kingdom.

Camden Schaper’s rise in England has sparked interest from Premier League giants. Image: Blackburn Rovers

Source: Twitter

A rapid rise in England

The 13-year-old attacking midfielder moved to England with his parents just 18 months ago and has already made a significant impression at Blackburn Rovers. His performances have been so outstanding that elite clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal are reportedly circling, hoping to secure the teenager’s signature early.

According to Man City Xtra, the Premier League champions are looking to get ahead in the race for one of England’s most promising young talents. Football journalist Alan Nixon reports that City are exploring the possibility of signing Schaper, who is already under contract with Adidas.

Sibling success and scouting attention

Camden’s younger brother, Astin, is also showing signs of brilliance, having joined Manchester City’s youth ranks as a goalkeeper at just 12 years old.

Digital scout Prince Sobayeni, who has closely engaged with the Schaper family, revealed that Camden initially had his sights set on Manchester United. However, he noted that navigating opportunities with major clubs can be difficult for foreign-born players.

“He’s made a huge impact in England in just over a year. He’s scored over 40 goals this season and continues to show maturity well beyond his age,” Sobayeni told FARPost.

“Adidas saw that potential early and started backing him when he was only 12, which is rare in football.”

Reflection for South African football

Sobayeni also called for reflection on how South Africa supports young talent.

“Camden is proof that with the right support, our players can thrive overseas. This should encourage us to do more in helping our youth navigate early international moves.”

With City, United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal all tracking him, Schaper is on the verge of a remarkable leap in his young career. Whether he remains at Blackburn or signs with a Premier League giant, one thing is clear — South African football has unearthed a gem.

The 13-year-old midfielder is on the radar of Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Image: Blackburn Rovers

Source: Twitter

