Mamelodi Sundowns players broke into wild celebrations in the dressing room after securing a CAF Champions League final spot, with scenes of joy captured and shared by the club

Fans across X (formerly Twitter) praised the team’s performance, with standout mentions for Ronwen Williams and coach Miguel Cardoso, highlighting the emotional impact of the win for South African football

Sundowns booked their first CAF Champions League final since 2016, signalling a bold statement of intent on the continent, built on resilience, tactical precision, and squad unity

Mamelodi Sundowns’ players exploded into celebration in the dressing room moments after booking their spot in the CAF Champions League final in dramatic fashion. The Cairo International Stadium may have fallen silent, but behind closed doors, the sound of jubilation was deafening.

A video shared by the club captured scenes of pure joy — players singing, dancing, and embracing each other in a moment of continental glory.

Netizens react: Mzansi unites behind Sundowns

Social media erupted following Sundowns’ dramatic qualification. Supporters, rival fans, and even neutral football lovers flooded platforms with reactions, memes, and messages of praise. Here’s how X (formerly Twitter) reacted: @Lebo_ThePoet:

“Sundowns didn’t just beat Al Ahly, they beat the ghost of Cairo! What a night!”

@ThaboTactics:

“Ronwen Williams deserves a statue. That near-post save? Championship material. #Sundowns”

@LeratoSunflower:

“From Lucas Ribeiro’s denied penalty to that own goal — the football gods were with us. We’re in the FINAL!”

@Moeketsi_Mo:

“Cardoso is HIM. No debates. Outcoached Al Ahly in their own backyard. #CAFCL”

@Sbu_Madiba:

“SA football needed this. Thank you Sundowns for flying the flag high!”

A statement to the continent

The win marks Sundowns' first final appearance since 2016, a powerful statement from a side that’s been knocking on the door of greatness for years. Their journey to this point has been built on tactical discipline, squad depth, and mental resilience. As South African fans prepare for the final, one thing is certain — The Brazilians have reminded Africa of their pedigree. Now, all eyes turn to the grand finale.

Cardoso reflects on Mamelodi Sundowns' triumph

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso reflected on his side’s dramatic CAF Champions League semi-final victory over Al Ahly, crediting complete trust in their journey, tactics, and each other. After a goalless draw in the first leg, Sundowns held Al Ahly to a 1-1 draw in Cairo, advancing to the final on away goals. Cardoso spoke about the team’s resilience under pressure, their belief even after falling behind, and the tactical discipline that frustrated the 75,000-strong home crowd. The Brazilians now prepare to face Pyramids FC in the final, chasing continental glory.

