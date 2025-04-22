In a viral video on X, Dr Irvin Khoza declared that the PSL bank account would be emptied to deter opportunists from contesting the chairmanship

Khoza defended the move as a strategy to ensure only committed leaders, not those chasing financial gain, seek to lead the league

His comments sparked intense debate on social media, with some praising his tough stance and others questioning the ethics and transparency of the approach

In a viral video circulating on X, Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has made a dramatic declaration about the financial state of the organisation and the motives of those eyeing his position. Known for his strategic mind and no-nonsense leadership style, Khoza made it clear that anyone wanting to contest the PSL chairmanship should not expect a cash-rich organisation.

“Whoever wants to contest the position of PSL chairmanship will find the PSL bank without a cent. We will empty it,”

Khoza said in the video.

“The moment we declare profits and have money sitting in the bank, people will scramble for the position. Any person who gets there must find an empty bank and prove himself to us by raising the money. We must make the position unattractive for people with wrong motives.”

A Chairman who rewrote the PSL’s fortunes

Irvin Khoza, who took over the reins of the PSL in 1997, is credited with turning South African football into a lucrative enterprise. Under his stewardship, the league signed major sponsorship deals and television rights that made it one of the most financially stable leagues on the continent. His iron grip on football administration and strategic business decisions earned him the nickname "The Iron Duke." While some have criticised his leadership style as autocratic, many acknowledge his role in professionalising the game in post-apartheid South Africa.

The debate around leadership

Khoza’s recent remarks have sparked mixed reactions on X. Some users applauded his approach, arguing that it would deter opportunists seeking power for financial gain. Others, however, questioned whether such a tactic discourages transparency and succession planning in South African football.

“Only Irvin Khoza can say something this gangster and still be respected,” one user commented.

“This is why we need new leadership. You don’t solve greed by emptying the bank,” wrote another.

“Honestly? It’s smart. You want the seat? Earn it,” read another post.

As South African football evolves, so too does the conversation around its leadership. Whether one agrees or not, Dr Khoza has once again shown why he remains one of the most influential — and polarising — figures in the game.

