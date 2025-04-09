Dr. Irvin Khoza uses uplifting spiritual music during his daily commute to stay grounded, remind himself of his identity, and appreciate life

In a recent interview with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, Dr. Irvin Khoza, chairman of Orlando Pirates, shared how spirituality and gratitude play a significant role in both his personal life and his leadership of the football club.

Dr. Irvin Khoza’s Leadership: Spirituality, Gratitude, and Emotional Control in Football

Morning Reflections and Daily Practices

Khoza explained that his day begins with spiritual music in his car.

I drive myself around Johannesburg and play spiritual songs in my car. It’s very uplifting music," he said.

He emphasized that the music serves as a reminder of his identity and helps him appreciate life.

It makes you wake up in the morning, take a bath, and prepare for the day," he added.

Instilling Gratitude in His Players

As a leader, Khoza believes that gratitude is essential. He noted that many football players fail to make time for prayer or reflection.

"I always tell my players they don’t spend even five minutes to pray and say thank you," Khoza explained.

He stressed that prayer should not be limited to times of need.

You can’t be praying only when you have to ask for something.God must be wondering what type of a person is this who only comes to ask," he added.

Grounding Himself Through Music and Service

For Khoza, spiritual music is a way to stay grounded.

This music reminds me where I come from and that I must be of service to the community," he said.

His life experiences, having seen both success and hardship, have shaped his approach.

I have seen both sides of life," he reflected.

Managing Emotions and Anger

Khoza also discussed the importance of emotional control.

It helps me to reconnect and deal with anger. You can’t just be angry," he said.

His words highlighted the importance of self-regulation and the role of spirituality in managing challenging emotions.

Leadership Beyond Football

Khoza’s leadership extends beyond football.

His spiritual practices and commitment to gratitude influence his approach to both personal and professional challenges.

Once a Buccaneer, always a Buccaneer," he concluded, affirming his loyalty to Orlando Pirates.

