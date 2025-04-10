Sir Trill is back and ready to reclaim his top spot in the South African music industry

The Amapinao hitmaker has launched a record label, Ghost Music Group, and he already has songs waiting in the vault

Due to the drama behind the scenes, Sir Trill had taken a bit of a breather due to the alleged gatekeeping

John Wick hitmaker Sir Trill has decided not to let the so-called industry gatekeepers get the last laugh.

Amapiano muso Sir Trill announces music comeback

In a move his fans have longed for, Sir Trill, real name Tumelo Zwane, is back in the spotlight. This decision is a result of his fans constantly demanding his return to the industry. Above all else, his passion for making music also fuelled him to make new music.

Sir Trill told Sunday World: “I was already working on music to release, and a lot of people were asking. So it was a break for me to make more music,” he was quoted saying.

Some artists come back with a different musical approach after they take a breather. However, Sir Trill is sticking to his guns and is making music the same way he has always been. He told the news publication that he is still using the same trusted method of keeping to himself, away from the drama and working with more artists and producers.

The muso has learned a lot from his past, and he is ready to tackle any problems he might face along the way.

Sir Trill reveals Amapiano gatekeeper

He dominated headlines after he revealed that a certain "grootman" was blocking him from releasing any music. Sir Trill went on a rant and exposed this person, saying he was working very hard to discredit him. He also stated that the evil man plotted to have people refuse to work with him.

"Won't change the fact that I know the person you are, and I will never respect you or kiss your back. I'm one kid that won't kiss your back or buy your stuff. I'd rather quit than kiss your back. You are so scared of what I can become without you."

"You are scared that I am him. You are scared that I can be a better you one day," he vented.

He never named the culprit however, he did share a cryptic X post in reaction to Samthing Soweto's rant about DJ Maphorisa. Like Samthing Soweto, Sir Trill had also revealed that he was never paid for his music.

