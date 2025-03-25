South African singer Sir Trill caused a buzz after a video of him in a car worth millions was shared online

The Ghost singer previously had Mzansi feeling sorry for him after he claimed that he was exploited and never paid for his songs

While it's unclear if the car belongs to Sir Trill, the video of him in the driver's seat had car enthusiasts speculating about its value

Sir Trill was seen driving a G63 worth millions. Image: sir_trillsa

Amapiano musician Sir Trill seems to be living large despite setting social media ablaze in 2024 after revealing that never received a cent from his music. Sir Trill recently caused a buzz online after he was spotted driving a luxurious Mercedes-Benz.

Sir Trill spotted driving a R4.4 million Mercedes-Benz

The talented musician has managed to keep a low profile, but once in a while, South Africans get a glimpse into his personal life through social media. A fan couldn’t contain their joy after spotting Sir Trill cruising in a sleek Mercedes-Benz AMG G63.

Social media user ClickSouthAfrica shared a video of Sir Trill pulling up into an undisclosed neighbourhood and dapping up the person who recorded the short clip. The post was captioned:

“Sir Trill pulls up in a G63 in the hood.”

Watch the video of Sir Trill driving a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 below:

While Sir Trill has yet to confirm if the luxury vehicle is his, a section of car enthusiasts was keen to find out the car’s price. According to a report by The South African, the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 that Sir Trill was driving is worth around R4.4 million.

Sir Trill accuses a producer of sabotaging his career

Meanwhile, Sir Trill set Mzansi scratching its heads after he went on a rant during an Instagram Live session.

During his rant, Sir Trill accused an unnamed producer of sabotaging his career. He claimed the producer was closing doors for him by ordering other producers not to work with him.

The John Wick singer revealed that he had to take a step back from music after the unnamed producer started sabotaging him.

While he didn’t mention any names, South Africans tried to uncover the identity of this producer, especially when he referred to them as grootman.

DJ Maphorisa responds to Sir Trill

Frustrated by Sir Trill's allegations, DJ Maphorisa took to social media and released proof that he'd paid the singer for services rendered.

During an interview on L-Tido's podcast, Sir Trill alleged that Porry had chowed all his royalties and left him high and dry.

In response, the award-winning producer shared screenshots of his bank payment to Sir Trill from 27 July 2023, referenced "MNG Royalties", accompanied by their conversations from the same month.

In the caption, DJ Maphorisa blasted Sir Trill, claiming that he sabotaged himself and his career by not pitching up for paid gigs.

Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter spark reconciliation rumours

Sir Trill has been causing a buzz with his personal life as well. As previously reported by Briefly News, Sir Trill and Nkosazana daughter fuelled speculation that they had rekindled their romance.

The two stars, who have a child together, were spotted together on Monday, February 17, 2025, at Mr JazziQ's nightclub in Johannesburg, looking all cosy and lovey-dovey.

