Sir Trill ranted on Instagram about his struggles, this time accusing a heavyweight producer of sabotaging his work

The John Wick singer claims that this particular producer is trying to close doors for him and is dictating to people not to work with him

South Africans tried to connect the dots about who Sir Trill was referring to, especially when he used the word grootman

Amapiano singer Sir Trill has once again gone on a rant, venting about his industry struggles with so-called gatekeepers.

Sir Trill has exposed a certain producer who is trying to sabotage him. @sirtrill_sa

Source: Instagram

Who is trying to sabotage Sir Trill?

Sir Trill is not done with a certain gatekeeper in the Amapiano music industry. The star took to Instagram to vent about his ongoing struggles with this unnamed producer.

The reason why Sir Trill has not dropped yet is because he alleged that a music producer is trying to block him from doing so. The John Wick singer further claimed that the man is hard at work trying to close doors for him by also dictating to people that they should not work with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Won't change the fact that I know the person you are, and I will never respect you or kiss your back. I'm one kid that won't kiss your back or buy your stuff. I'd rather quit than kiss your back. You are so scared of what I can become without you."

"You are scared that I am him. You are scared that I can be a better you one day," a frustrated Sir Trill further ranted.

Mzansi speculates who the gatekeeper Sir Trill is referring to

South Africans tried to connect the dots about who Sir Trill was referring to, especially when he used the word grootman

For some time, only one gatekeeper has been mentioned.

@charismaMissP said:

"Musolwa will be doing live soon soon."

@RakakiTrevor_ joked:

"Did Maphorisa tell Madumane to pull out or else he won’t be featured anymore?"

Sir Trill impersonates Shebeshxt

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill made his inner Shebeshxt come out in a comedic TikTok video. He posted a clip impersonating the controversial Limpopo rapper and gave it his all.

Netizens had mixed reactions, with most (but not all) finding his mimicking funny.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News