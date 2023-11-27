Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill harnessed his inner Shebeshxt with a hilarious video

He posted a video impersonating the controversial Limpopo rapper, saying the video

Social media users had mixed reactions, with people finding his mimicking funny

Sir Trill has impersonated rapper Shebeshxt in a hilarious performance video. Images: @jakk.photography, @sir_trillsa

Vocalist and music producer Sir Trill tapped into his comical side and channelled the controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt.

Sir Trill impersonates Shbeshxt in hilarious video

The singer took off his shirt and painted tattoos similar to his Shebe's and started dancing and rapping like him. The video was posted on Sir Trill's Instagram account said:

"Just for fun. Hope this makes your day better, deleting soon. December ratsena wena. TRILLSHXT."

It was then reposted by @MDNnewss on Twitter now known as the X app. Here's the video below:

Social media users debate about Sir Trill's funny impersonating video

Sir Trill was recently trending when news broke that he has a baby with songstress Nkosazana Daughter, trended again and some people were happy to see him fooling around, while some thought he was not funny:

@NormaMansoor was amused:

"I’ve watched this over and it gets funnier."

@Ihhashi_Turkei noticed:

"It’s giving Sherbet dude."

@savenoho asked:

"iGhost Nkosazana Daughter's baby daughter. What's going on?

@tumeloditle was getting bored:

"It should have ended in that first video, now he's just stretching it."

@TmModisetm3 asked:

"Is this how they hustle bookings?!"

@voiceless__ demanded:

"Sir Trill must give us another hit and stop trying to be Oskido on TikTok."

@MarumoMashigo hailed:

"My Limpopo man of the moment... Shebeshxt."

@JvckSoya agreed:

"Shebeleza got the whole country on lock!"

@siyamillionair was impressed:

"That’s the stuff we need instead of niggas catching feelings over bull."

