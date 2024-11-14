Kaizer Chiefs owner Dr. Kaizer Motaung was celebrated by NSL executive members during the PSL quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday

The Glamour Boys chairman was presented with a huge sum of money as a birthday gift by Premier Soccer League chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza

Motaung celebrated his 80th birthday on Wednesday October 16, 2024, and was part of the people elected as the new NSL Executive Committee member

Orlando Pirates and Premier Soccer League chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza has put club rivalry behind him to celebrate Kaizer Chiefs owner Dr. Kaizer Motaung's recent birthday.

The Glamour Boys chairman clocked 80 in the middle of last month (October) and was celebrated by club fans and employees.

Khoza and Motaung are both members of the National Soccer League and were instrumental in creating the Premier Soccer League 28 years ago.

Kaizer Motaung was presented with a huge sum of money as birthday gift by Orlando Pirates and Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza. Photo: Touchline.

Khoza presents Motaung with R2 million birthday gift

According to a report by the Citizen, Pirates chairman Khoza took time to celebrate Motaung before the PSL quadrennial general meeting started in Sandton on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The PSL leader presented the Kaizer Chiefs chairman with an R2 million birthday gift, tagging it as a 'spoil yourself' gift.

"I would like to ask the Executive Committee members to grant me permission to grant Dr Motaung R2 million to spoil himself," said the Orlando Pirates chairman.

"Dr Kaizer Motaung has worked hard for himself. I know the pain and agony you endured to build an institution like Kaizer Chiefs and the NSL. May God bless you."

Khoza was reelected as the National Soccer League (NSL) Chairperson, while Motaung was elected to the new Executive Committee, which will serve for the next four years.

Other members of the Executive Committee include Stanley Matthews, Jonny Mogaladi, Rejoice Simelane, Mato Madlala, Sifiso Biyela, and Tim Sukazi.

Parker thanks Motaung for advice after retirement

Briefly News earlier reported that Bernard Parker said Jessica Motaung helped build his brand after retiring from football at the end of last season.

The current TS Galaxy DDC coach said the Kaizer Chiefs executive helped him understand the value of marketing.

