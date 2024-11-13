Former Bafana Bafana Star Thanks Jessica Motaung for Advice After Retirement
- Bernard Parker said Jessica Motaung helped build his brand after retiring from football at the end of last season
- The current TS Galaxy DDC coach said the Kaizer Chiefs executive helped him understand the value of marketing
- Local football fans praised Parker, predicting that the former striker would be a successful head coach in the PSL
Retired footballer Bernard Parker said Kaizer Chiefs head of marketing Jessica Motaung helped him understand the importance of studies.
The former Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy star said Motaung helped him understand how marketing can help him grow his brand following retirement.
Parker, an admirer of local Mzansi legend Lucas Moripe, said Motaung encouraged him to study marketing and has been a constant source of support.
Bernard Parker praised Jessica Motaung
Parker speaks about Motaung's influence in the tweet below:
According to FARPost, Parker said Motaung, who was seen mingling with entertainer Oscar Mbo, helped him understand life after football and the importance of marketing.
Parker said:
"When I completed my sports management studies, I wanted to continue to do something else. She advised that marketing is very big; you'll get to understand how to deal with people in corporate. When you become an ambassador, you get to understand what is in it."
Fan back Parker
Local football fans praised Parker on social media, saying the former striker has the potential to be a top coach in the PSL.
Khutšo Pitša'a Pula Nku backs Parker for future success:
"One day, you will return to your favourite team and be a very good coach. Khosi for life."
Kulile Yende is jealous:
"Wow, these young guys are fortunate to have you as their coach, my legend."
Balesh Mau SA admires Parker:
"My brother, my legend."
Nthushe Morema backed Parker:
“#dreams#believeinyoursef.”
Khumbulani Gatsheni praised Parker:
"Legend salute."
Bernard Parker warms Mzansi's hearts
As Briefly News reported, former Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy striker Bernard Parker wrote a heartfelt message to his wife on her birthday.
The current Galaxy DDC coach shared a heartfelt message on social media wishing his wife well on her special day.
