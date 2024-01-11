Soccer star Bernard Parker penned a sweet birthday message to his wife, Wendy Parker, on 10 January.

The TS Galaxy forward stated how he is lucky to have her in his life as she makes it better to live in it.

Bernard Parker received praise from fans, who joined in and wished Wendy a good one.

Bernard Parker showed his wife some appreciation on her special day. Image: @bernard_parker_25

Bernard Parker has taken to Instagram to pen a heartfelt birthday message to his wife, Wendy Parker, on 10 January.

Bernard appreciates Wendy

Soccer star Bernard Parker wishes his wife Wendy a happy birthday just this week. The TS Galaxy forward mentioned how lucky he is that Wendy is a huge part of his life.

"You make the world a better place just by being you. You Inspire me so much! Sharing a life with you is my absolute pleasure. Happy Birthday, My Lovely Wife."

Check out Bernard's sweet post below:

Fans react to Bernard's post

In his post, fans appreciated Bernard and Wendy Parker, and they also wished Mrs Parker a good one.

luyolo_memani said:

"Ekurhuleni love. Happy birthday to her."

danielakpeyi said:

"Happy birthday, Mrs Parker."

asiamsn45 wished:

"Happy Birthday to the queen."

nompumelelo.radebe.790 said:

"Happy birthday to her may God bless her with many more years to come."

happyjele04 added:

"Happy birthday to her."

mbunjana_08 said:

"Happy birthday to Mrs Parker."

heavenonearth_drbb wished:

"Happiest birthday to your lovely wife."

givluv_makwa said:

"Happy birthday to your wife ..how are you holding your bra? The leg seems like you're better."

Bernard Parker's return celebrated

Bernard Parker's return was celebrated in the football fraternity. He had to undergo leg surgery after Mamelodi Sundowns player Bongani Zungu injured him.

The horrific injury happened on 18 October 2023 at Mbombela Stadium.

Bernard Parker speaks on his injuries

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bernard Parker spoke about the injury that broke his leg on the radio. He was speaking on Andile Ncube's show on Metro FM and explained how he and Bongani Zungu have made amends.

Parker also explained that getting a CAF Coaching Diploma prepares him for life after football.

