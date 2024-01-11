A man on Facebook shared the final result of his renovation to his mkhukhu, sharing photos of his beautiful home

His home has kitchen counters, a living room and beautifully fabricated cupboards

Mzansi was floored by his home, with many asking how he did it, while others congratulated him on his hard work

A man on Facebook shared the fruits of his labour after renovating his shack.

While a lot of people would expect a shack to be just a few sheets of metal put together holding a bed and other essentials, Dumisani Douglas Ngwenya had other ideas and decided to take it to the next level.

He shared a picture of his home on the Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

A complete transformation

The man's bedroom with beautiful linens and a headboard.

Ngwenya's home has a beautiful kitchen, gas oven, stove, fresh cupboard, and Venetian blinds. His bedroom received fresh linen along with stunning cupboards.

Netizens shocked

The comments to the post were inundated with pure amazement as people flocked to figure out how he could renovate his shack. In contrast, others complimented him on his incredible hard work to redo his home.

Thina Msomi prayed for more success:

"Honestly, all you need is bricks. This house is complete. I pray one day you will build your house on this land where the mkhukhu lies. Amen."

Bellvin Mndawe was shocked:

"That's not a mkhukhu. That's a mansion"

Refiloe Motloung gave suggestions for more growth:

"Beautiful, I would like to suggest that you start thinking about putting in some tiles and see what happens."

Tshepi Jones was inspired:

"Absolutely stunning!"

Thobeka Mkaba

"Beautiful. I am in love with your kitchen. Wow ❤️❤️❤️"

Mpumi Madonsela was mildly jealous:

"Wow Can I please have your mkhukhu?"

Anna Marie Swartz:

"Absolutely breath taking❤❤❤...well done"

Refilwe Millicent was amazed:

"Some people are gifted. This is too beautiful to be an mkhukhu."

Nonhlanhla Noni Manqele wrote:

"I'd love to see the outside of your mkhukhu Because wow. The inside is very beautiful."

