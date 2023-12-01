TS Galaxy player Bernard Parker is making an impressive recovery after sustaining a leg injury in a match against Mamelodi Sundowns

Parker's determination to return to professional football surprised fans as many speculated retirement

A video showcasing Parker's intense workout and recovery efforts received positive reactions

Bernard Parker is on the road to a full recovery after breaking his leg during a match against Mamelodi Sundowns. The TS Galaxy player made headlines after a video of Bongani Zungu tackling him went viral.

TS Galaxy player Bernard Parker wowed football fans after making a full recovery. Image: @bernard_parker_25

Source: Instagram

Bernard Parker returns after horror injury

South African football lovers couldn't believe their eyes when they saw a video of TS Galaxy star Bernard Parker's full recovery. The popular football player had many fans thinking he would retire from professional football after Mamelodi Sundowns player Bongani Zungu broke his leg.

A video of the star working out as he recovers from the injury wowed social media users. An X user with the handle @Cellular_jnr shared the clip on his page and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"There’s no retirement happening here… Bernard Parker out here recovering and working very hard to return back to playing football! You can’t keep a good man down! ❤️✌"

TS Galaxy star Bernard Parker's video stuns SA

Social media users shared heartwarming reactions to the video. Many wished Parker a speedy recovery and noted that they can't wait to see him doing what he does best.

@tmki76 wrote:

"Absolute thrilled to see this from this Man God is Good "

@gugurine23 said:

"Wait.... is this recent Iyoo....it was like he had 3 legs not so long ago cause of that injury..... WOW."

@MannoDandi added:

"We still need his guidance in the middle of the field."

@sibusi93899 noted:

"Big ups to the Hond and wife. Other players once they get involved or married it's tickets for their footballing careers."

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović disses Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena

Briefly News previously reported that TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović took shots at Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena for making excuses after losing to TS Galaxy during the Carling Knockout Cup.

Ramović slammed Mokwena and was displeased with Mokwena’s claims that he lost the match because key players were on Bafana Bafana duty. Sundowns fans trash-talked him and accused him of being bitter and wanting attention.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News