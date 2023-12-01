TS Galaxy’s gaffer Sead Ramović criticised Mamelodi Sundown’s coach Rulani Mokwena’s comments

Ramović was upset after Mokwena blamed Sundowns’ loss to TS Galaxy during the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinals to not having enough quality players

Sundowns fans took him to task and accused him of being an attention-seeker

Sead Ramović called Rulani Mokwena out for his statements after Sundowns lost to TS Galaxy. Images: @coach_rulani and seadramovic79

Source: Instagram

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović took shots at Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena for making excuses after losing to TS Galaxy during the Carling Knockout Cup. Ramović slammed Mokwena and was displeased with Mokwena’s claims that he lost the match because key players were on Bafana Bafana duty. Sundowns fans trash-talked him and accused him of being bitter and wanting attention.

Sead Ramović calls Rulani Mokwena out

Ramović spoke before his team clashes with AmaZulu on Sunday for the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals. According to TimesLIVE, Ramović said Mokwena’s statements were disrespectful. This was after TS Galaxy defeated Sundowns to progress to the semi-finals. Ramović questioned Mokwena’s respect for his other players and angrily lashed out that Mokwena had capable players on his squad.

He also accused him of disrespecting Ramović, his staff and his players. He remarked that if they were to clash again, TS Galaxy would win the match. He believed that Sundowns did not win because TS Galaxy did not let them win.

Sundowns fans roast Ramović

Sundown fans, though, commented on Facebook and shut his comments down.

Vusiel Shammah wrote:

“He is having sleepless nights about Rulani Mokweniola and Sundowns, and that is why after this long, he is still talking about something that happened a long time ago.

Tshepo Clarence remarked:

“A strong coach will not cr about something that was said weeks ago, and acting as if 10 men did not outplay his team and they only won on penalties.”

M C KaNondi Hlongwa said:

“This one is smart. He is diverting focus from his players so that the debate will be what he has said about Rulani, not the upcoming game.”

MoGee Mothapo laughed.

“A lucky win over Sundowns, and now he’s talking too much.”

Sia M Mweli commented:

“He just got his two minutes of fame for talking about Sundowns, otherwise no one cares what he says.”

