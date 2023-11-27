Mamelodi Sundowns’ former coach, Pitso Mosimane, dismissed the African Football League

Jingles shared his opinion and compared it to the CAF league and said that it was a mere tournament

Football fans did not appreciate his words and called him to order

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane downplayed the importance of the African Football League. Jingles dismissed it as a mere tournament that cannot be compared to the Confederation of African Football League. South Africans called him out for comments and criticised him for his words.

Mosimane dismisses AFL

According to TimesLIVE, journalists asked Pitso Mosimane what his thoughts about the AFL were during a press conference. Mamelodi Sundowns won the AFL when they defeated Wydad Casablanca. Mosimane pointed out that he only appreciates that clubs make a lot of money from the tournament, as evidenced by the R125 million Mamelodi Sundowns made from the knockout stages to the finals. Mosimane added that he struggled to understand how clubs were selected for the tournament.

Netizens take Mosimane down

Netizens on Facebook strongly disagreed with Mosimane.

Jabulani Wase Voti said.

“A tournament that invites teams that won leagues in their respective countries is big, and you should not downplay its importance.”

Modikoe Elias Ramongana exclaimed:

“The same people who think and support what Pitso is saying about the AFL were insulting him when he said the same thing about the Carling Black Label Cup.”

Nopopo Popola bashed him.

“It was not organized to make him understand it. Sundowns understand R76 million very well. Haters are bus with their journey of jealousy, and CAF knows exactly what they’re doing. That tournament is known and endorsed by FIFA.”

Lusa Mnkandla exclaimed:

“Pitso is now showing serious signs of jealousy against Rhulani. What hes he mean that it’s not CAF when CAF organises it? Pitso loves attention. He left Sundowns and thought we would miss him and beg him to return.”

