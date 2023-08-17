Masandawana's manager Rhulani Mokwena happily announced that Bongani Zungu dropped a few kilos

He also added that the midfielder is finding his feet again after a few hard years

Netizens, however, are unimpressed and questioned the need to purchase the 31-year-old player

Rhulani Mokwena defended Zungu against criticism. Image: Khaledi Desouki/ @bonganizungu

Source: UGC

Although Mamelodi Sundowns' manager Rhulani Mokwena sang midfielder Bongani Zungu's praises, fans are unhappy with the player.

Zungu struggled to establish himself on the starting team since his return from overseas due to various issues, and Mokwena announced that he shed four kilograms.

Netizens, however, question why Sundowns bought Zungu in the first place.

Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena gives Bongani Zungu update

Mokwena gave the update discussing Zungu's performance and health. He mentioned that Zungu lost a few kilograms. He also added that Zungu has struggled since his days in Europe and remarked that Zungu told him he is falling in love with soccer again, a statement that Mokwena held in high regard.

“He’s getting there. He’s looking slimmer, and I don’t know if you’ve seen, but he’s shed three or four kilograms, and I’m very proud of him,” Mokwena said in the interview.

According to media reports, Zungu struggled to make a name for himself on Sundown's starting 11 after the team bought him after returning to Mzansi.

The robust midfielder was in Europe from 2016 to 2022, when he returned to South Africa and was signed by Masandawana. However, he had only made nine appearances since his return to the team he played for three seasons from 2013 to 2016 when Portuguese top-flight outfit Vitória Guimarães snatched him up.

South Africans question Zungu's dedication

Netizens shared their thoughts on Twitter about the announcement and Zungu's performance.

@Shima06831480 remarked:

“To hear this about a professional player that just came back from overseas is disappointing.”

@jay16selom3497 commented:

“Rulani needs to be honest about Zungu. The dude won’t be like he was five years ago. He loves his green bottle.”

rio_Interlude has doubts:

“I don’t know why Sundowns bought Bongani Zungu.”

@El_Dudrino remarked:

“Only Sundowns can pay someone millions then wait for them to fall in love with doing their job.”

@_SonOfMars wrote:

“Falling in love with football at 30+? Oh, okay.”

Poli_mae was unimpressed:

“Iyoh! A 31-year-old being nursed to fall in love with the game?!”

Sundowns' Lukhubeni loaned for 5th time

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns loaned defender Nicholus Lukhubeni for a fifth time, this time to Cape Town Spurs.

The player has not returned to his home club to feature in five years and fans are displeased with how Sundowns handled the matter.

Netizens called for Lukhubeni to be released from his contract with Sundowns.

