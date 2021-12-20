Bongani Zungu returns to first team action at French Ligue 1 club not long after being demoted its reserve team in the fifth division

It has been tough going for him in 2021, with his loan move in Scotland terminated because of legal problems, while also battling fitness issues on his France return

The highly-rated player is still in demand by local football fans, who wish to see him return home and play for a top side

It appears that Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu's career in Europe is back on track.

Zungu returned to first-team action at French Ligue 1 team Amiens SC this past weekend against Guingamp in the French Cup. Encouragingly, Zungu played 90 minutes as the side edged out Guingamp 3-2.

Briefly News recently covered his struggles in France and Scotland, which threatened to curtail his journey on the European journey. From legal troubles in Glasgow - where he was on a promising loan at Rangers - to weight and fitness issues on his return to Amiens, it appeared that Zungu was on the way out.

His demotion to the club's reserve side saw him now starting his comeback in the country's fifth division, which saw Mzansi football fans wishing that he came back home and save face. At one point, he was linked with Kaizer Chiefs, but those rumours have since cooled.

However, his return to top-flight level football hasn't convinced some in South Africa, with others hoping that he would sign for a top side and strengthen it.

@Undu_Mk said:

"If Bongani Zungu is open to a move back to the PSL Kaizer Chiefs will sign him."

Tidos said:

"He is on paid holiday in Europe. I just hope he will finally grab this chance with both hands if he still wants to play football. He must forget about SA slay queens."

Veza Ndlebe said:

"Zungu must just come back and get a good contract at Chiefs."

OkMaloomStuart said:

"Zungu must not renew the contract with Amiens. For starters, the relations between the two parties have deteriorated, a sharp decrease in emotional commitment."

