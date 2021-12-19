EPL Club Make Contact with Christian Eriksen’s Agent Over Transfer

Christian Eriksen is currently a free agent after his contract with Inter Milan was terminated

Inter had no choice but to let go of the midfielder as he cannot continue playing in the Serie A due to his heart condition

Eriksen is understood to be desperate to continue playing at the top level, with his agent revealing he already has several offers

Newcastle United have been backed to make a gamble for the Dane, with a possible return to Spurs also mooted

An unnamed Premier League club has reportedly made contact with Christian Eriksen's agent over the possible transfer of the midfielder.

Eriksen is currently a free agent after Inter Milan terminated his contract over his health issues.

The Danish star cannot be allowed to play in the Serie A as he is fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

Eriksen was fitted with the ICD after he suffered a cardiac arrest while in action for Denmark during the Euro 2020 tournament in the summer.

At just 29, the former Tottenham Hotspur ace is understood to be desperate to continue playing at the top level.

However, rules in the Italian league dictate that he cannot play with a heart condition.

This left Inter with no choice but to terminate his contract so he can join another club on a free transfer when the January window opens.

Metro UK reports the midfielder has been training with boyhood side OB in Odense, with his agent, Martin Schoots, revealing they have received offers from several clubs.

It is understood a Premier League club is among those who have expressed a desire to sign Eriksen.

Newcastle United, who are expected to spend big in January are among the clubs who could take a gamble for the Dane.

A return to Spurs that could see him link up with his former Inter boss Antonio Conte has also been mooted.

